In the upcoming matchup against the Vancouver Canucks, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we bet on Adam Pelech to find the back of the net for the New York Islanders? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Adam Pelech score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Pelech stats and insights

Pelech is yet to score through 11 games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Canucks.

Pelech has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canucks defensive stats

On defense, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 33 goals in total (only 2.2 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.3 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pelech recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 20:34 Away L 4-1 11/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:45 Home L 4-2 11/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 3:24 Away W 3-0 10/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 24:18 Home L 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 20:23 Away W 2-0 10/26/2023 Senators 0 0 0 26:32 Home W 3-2 10/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 22:08 Home L 7-4 10/21/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 21:55 Away L 3-1 10/20/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:59 Home L 5-4 OT 10/17/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 24:24 Home W 1-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.