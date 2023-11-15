Will Alexander Romanov Score a Goal Against the Canucks on November 15?
Should you wager on Alexander Romanov to find the back of the net when the New York Islanders and the Vancouver Canucks go head to head on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Alexander Romanov score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Romanov stats and insights
- Romanov has scored in one of 14 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first game of the season against the Canucks.
- Romanov has zero points on the power play.
- Romanov's shooting percentage is 4.2%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have conceded 33 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canucks have two shutouts, and they average 19.3 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Romanov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/13/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|23:07
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/11/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|21:51
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|23:39
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|18:54
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|25:23
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/2/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|25:16
|Away
|W 3-0
|10/30/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|21:35
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|23:08
|Away
|W 2-0
|10/26/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|20:35
|Home
|W 3-2
|10/24/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:09
|Home
|L 7-4
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Islanders vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.