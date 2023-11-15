Anders Lee Game Preview: Islanders vs. Canucks - November 15
The New York Islanders, including Anders Lee, are in action Wednesday versus the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Lee's props versus the Canucks? Scroll down for stats and information.
Anders Lee vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +300)
Lee Season Stats Insights
- In 14 games this season, Lee has averaged 15:53 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -6.
- In one of 14 games this season, Lee has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.
- He has two games with a point this season, but in 14 contests Lee has yet to walk off the ice having tallied two more more points.
- In one of 14 games this year, Lee has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.
- The implied probability is 41.7% that Lee hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Lee going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 25%.
Lee Stats vs. the Canucks
- The Canucks have conceded 33 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- The team's goal differential (+33) ranks first in the league.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vancouver
|14
|Games
|2
|2
|Points
|2
|1
|Goals
|1
|1
|Assists
|1
