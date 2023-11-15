The New York Islanders, including Anders Lee, are in action Wednesday versus the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Lee's props versus the Canucks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Anders Lee vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +300)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Islanders vs Canucks Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lee Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Lee has averaged 15:53 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -6.

In one of 14 games this season, Lee has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

He has two games with a point this season, but in 14 contests Lee has yet to walk off the ice having tallied two more more points.

In one of 14 games this year, Lee has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

The implied probability is 41.7% that Lee hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Lee going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 25%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Lee Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have conceded 33 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+33) ranks first in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 14 Games 2 2 Points 2 1 Goals 1 1 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.