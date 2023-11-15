In the upcoming game versus the Vancouver Canucks, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we bet on Bo Horvat to light the lamp for the New York Islanders? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Bo Horvat score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Horvat stats and insights

Horvat has scored in three of 13 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season versus the Canucks.

Horvat has scored two goals on the power play.

Horvat's shooting percentage is 9.5%, and he averages three shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have conceded 33 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Horvat recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/13/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 17:55 Away L 4-1 11/11/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 20:09 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:22 Away L 5-2 11/4/2023 Hurricanes 2 0 2 20:06 Home L 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:22 Away W 3-0 10/30/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 19:24 Home L 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:57 Away W 2-0 10/26/2023 Senators 2 1 1 20:28 Home W 3-2 10/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:50 Home L 7-4 10/21/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 19:44 Away L 3-1

Islanders vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

