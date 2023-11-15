Bo Horvat will be in action when the New York Islanders and Vancouver Canucks face off on Wednesday at Rogers Arena, beginning at 10:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Horvat's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Bo Horvat vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Islanders vs Canucks Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Horvat Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Horvat has a plus-minus of -1, while averaging 18:06 on the ice per game.

Horvat has scored a goal in three of 13 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Horvat has a point in seven of 13 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

In six of 13 games this season, Horvat has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Horvat's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 55.6% that he goes over.

There is a 33.9% chance of Horvat having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Horvat Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have given up 33 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +33 goal differential leads in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 13 Games 1 11 Points 2 4 Goals 1 7 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.