Bo Horvat Game Preview: Islanders vs. Canucks - November 15
Bo Horvat will be in action when the New York Islanders and Vancouver Canucks face off on Wednesday at Rogers Arena, beginning at 10:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Horvat's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.
Bo Horvat vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)
Islanders vs Canucks Game Info
|Islanders vs Canucks Odds/Over/Under
|Islanders vs Canucks Prediction
|Islanders vs Canucks Player Props
|Islanders vs Canucks Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Islanders vs Canucks
Horvat Season Stats Insights
- In 13 games this season, Horvat has a plus-minus of -1, while averaging 18:06 on the ice per game.
- Horvat has scored a goal in three of 13 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.
- Horvat has a point in seven of 13 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.
- In six of 13 games this season, Horvat has had an assist, including one match with at least two.
- Horvat's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 55.6% that he goes over.
- There is a 33.9% chance of Horvat having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Horvat Stats vs. the Canucks
- The Canucks have given up 33 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- The team's +33 goal differential leads in the league.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vancouver
|13
|Games
|1
|11
|Points
|2
|4
|Goals
|1
|7
|Assists
|1
