The Edmonton Oilers' upcoming contest against the Seattle Kraken is set for Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET. Will Brett Kulak light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Brett Kulak score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Kulak stats and insights

In one of 14 games this season, Kulak scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game against the Kraken this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Kulak has no points on the power play.

Kulak averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.9%.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 56 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Kulak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:13 Home W 4-1 11/11/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:16 Away W 4-1 11/9/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:40 Away L 3-2 11/6/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:56 Away L 6-2 11/4/2023 Predators 0 0 0 17:44 Home L 5-2 11/2/2023 Stars 1 0 1 12:44 Home L 4-3 10/29/2023 Flames 1 1 0 12:48 Home W 5-2 10/26/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:17 Home L 3-0 10/24/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:57 Away L 7-4 10/21/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:25 Home L 3-2 OT

Oilers vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

