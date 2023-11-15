Will Brock Nelson Score a Goal Against the Canucks on November 15?
In the upcoming contest versus the Vancouver Canucks, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we count on Brock Nelson to light the lamp for the New York Islanders? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Brock Nelson score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Nelson stats and insights
- Nelson has scored in four of 14 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not faced the Canucks yet this season.
- Nelson has scored one goal on the power play.
- Nelson averages 3.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.6%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Canucks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 33 goals in total (only 2.2 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Nelson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/13/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|17:22
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/11/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|17:16
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|18:01
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|19:14
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|14:38
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/2/2023
|Capitals
|2
|1
|1
|18:00
|Away
|W 3-0
|10/30/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|16:49
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|18:50
|Away
|W 2-0
|10/26/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|15:16
|Home
|W 3-2
|10/24/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|18:31
|Home
|L 7-4
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Islanders vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.