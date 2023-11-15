In the upcoming contest versus the Vancouver Canucks, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we count on Brock Nelson to light the lamp for the New York Islanders? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Brock Nelson score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Nelson stats and insights

Nelson has scored in four of 14 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not faced the Canucks yet this season.

Nelson has scored one goal on the power play.

Nelson averages 3.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.6%.

Canucks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 33 goals in total (only 2.2 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Nelson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:22 Away L 4-1 11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:16 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 18:01 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:14 Home L 4-2 11/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:38 Home L 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Capitals 2 1 1 18:00 Away W 3-0 10/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:49 Home L 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 18:50 Away W 2-0 10/26/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:16 Home W 3-2 10/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:31 Home L 7-4

Islanders vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

