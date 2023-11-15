Brock Nelson and the New York Islanders will meet the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, at Rogers Arena. Prop bets for Nelson are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Brock Nelson vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Islanders vs Canucks Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nelson Season Stats Insights

Nelson's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:26 per game on the ice, is -5.

Nelson has scored a goal in four of 14 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Nelson has a point in four games this year (out of 14), including multiple points three times.

Nelson has an assist in two of 14 games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

The implied probability that Nelson hits the over on his points prop total is 57.1%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.1% of Nelson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Nelson Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have conceded 33 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has a league-leading goal differential at +33.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 14 Games 2 7 Points 2 5 Goals 1 2 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.