Brook Lopez plus his Milwaukee Bucks teammates hit the court versus the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Lopez, in his previous game (November 13 win against the Bulls), put up 11 points and three blocks.

Below, we break down Lopez's stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

Brook Lopez Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-118)

Over 9.5 (-118) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-143)

Over 4.5 (-143) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-111)

Raptors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Raptors gave up 111.4 points per game last season, fourth in the NBA.

The Raptors were the 10th-ranked squad in the league last year, giving up 42.3 boards per game.

In terms of assists, the Raptors were 25th in the NBA defensively last season, allowing 26.2 per game.

Looking at three-point defense, the Raptors were 12th in the NBA last year, conceding 12.2 makes per contest.

Brook Lopez vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/1/2023 17 6 3 0 0 1 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.