Bucks vs. Raptors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Milwaukee Bucks (6-4) hit the court against the Toronto Raptors (5-5) as 4.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on TSN and BSWI. The matchup has an over/under set at 226.5 points.
Bucks vs. Raptors Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV: TSN and BSWI
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-4.5
|226.5
Bucks Betting Records & Stats
- In eight games this season, Milwaukee and its opponents have gone over 226.5 combined points.
- Milwaukee's matchups this year have an average point total of 234.2, 7.7 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Bucks have covered the spread only once in 10 opportunities this season.
- Milwaukee has been the favorite in 10 games this season and won six (60%) of those contests.
- This season, Milwaukee has won six of its seven games when favored by at least -200 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for the Bucks.
Bucks vs Raptors Additional Info
|Bucks vs Raptors Injury Report
|Bucks vs Raptors Players to Watch
|Bucks vs Raptors Prediction
|Bucks vs Raptors Odds/Over/Under
Bucks vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 226.5
|% of Games Over 226.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|8
|80%
|115.9
|224.1
|118.3
|227.5
|229.8
|Raptors
|3
|30%
|108.2
|224.1
|109.2
|227.5
|220.6
Additional Bucks Insights & Trends
- Against the spread, Milwaukee has fared better when playing at home, covering one time in six home games, and zero times in four road games.
- The Bucks average 115.9 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 109.2 the Raptors give up.
- Milwaukee is 1-8 against the spread and 6-3 overall when scoring more than 109.2 points.
Bucks vs. Raptors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bucks
|1-9
|1-7
|6-4
|Raptors
|5-5
|2-3
|4-6
Bucks vs. Raptors Point Insights
|Bucks
|Raptors
|115.9
|108.2
|7
|29
|1-8
|3-0
|6-3
|3-0
|118.3
|109.2
|24
|7
|0-1
|3-4
|1-0
|3-4
