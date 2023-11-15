Will Cal Clutterbuck Score a Goal Against the Canucks on November 15?
When the New York Islanders face off against the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, will Cal Clutterbuck score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Cal Clutterbuck score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Clutterbuck stats and insights
- In two of 14 games this season, Clutterbuck has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Canucks.
- Clutterbuck has zero points on the power play.
- He has an 18.2% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have given up 33 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Clutterbuck recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/13/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|11:17
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/11/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|7:28
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|10:22
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|10:37
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|12:55
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/2/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:24
|Away
|W 3-0
|10/30/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|9:39
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:31
|Away
|W 2-0
|10/26/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|13:21
|Home
|W 3-2
|10/24/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|1
|1
|15:05
|Home
|L 7-4
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Islanders vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.