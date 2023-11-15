When the New York Islanders face off against the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, will Cal Clutterbuck score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Cal Clutterbuck score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Clutterbuck stats and insights

  • In two of 14 games this season, Clutterbuck has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Canucks.
  • Clutterbuck has zero points on the power play.
  • He has an 18.2% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

  • The Canucks have given up 33 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Clutterbuck recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:17 Away L 4-1
11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 7:28 Home L 4-1
11/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 10:22 Away L 5-2
11/7/2023 Wild 1 0 1 10:37 Home L 4-2
11/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:55 Home L 4-3 OT
11/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:24 Away W 3-0
10/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 9:39 Home L 4-3 OT
10/28/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:31 Away W 2-0
10/26/2023 Senators 1 1 0 13:21 Home W 3-2
10/24/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 15:05 Home L 7-4

Islanders vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

