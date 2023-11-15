On Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, the Philadelphia Flyers square off with the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Cam Atkinson going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Cam Atkinson score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Atkinson stats and insights

Atkinson has scored in seven of 15 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not scored versus the Hurricanes this season in one game (three shots).

Atkinson has picked up two assists on the power play.

Atkinson averages 3.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have conceded 49 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.8 hits and 10.5 blocked shots per game.

Atkinson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Kings 1 1 0 16:32 Away W 4-2 11/10/2023 Ducks 2 1 1 18:04 Away W 6-3 11/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 21:52 Away L 2-1 11/4/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:15 Home L 5-0 11/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:45 Away W 5-1 11/1/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 18:07 Home L 5-2 10/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:54 Home L 3-2 10/28/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 17:40 Home L 7-4 10/26/2023 Wild 3 0 3 13:47 Home W 6-2 10/24/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 16:29 Away L 3-2

Flyers vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

