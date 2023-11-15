On Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, the Philadelphia Flyers square off with the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Cam Atkinson going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Cam Atkinson score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Atkinson stats and insights

  • Atkinson has scored in seven of 15 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has not scored versus the Hurricanes this season in one game (three shots).
  • Atkinson has picked up two assists on the power play.
  • Atkinson averages 3.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • The Hurricanes have conceded 49 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.8 hits and 10.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Atkinson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Kings 1 1 0 16:32 Away W 4-2
11/10/2023 Ducks 2 1 1 18:04 Away W 6-3
11/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 21:52 Away L 2-1
11/4/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:15 Home L 5-0
11/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:45 Away W 5-1
11/1/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 18:07 Home L 5-2
10/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:54 Home L 3-2
10/28/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 17:40 Home L 7-4
10/26/2023 Wild 3 0 3 13:47 Home W 6-2
10/24/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 16:29 Away L 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flyers vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.