Cam Atkinson Game Preview: Flyers vs. Hurricanes - November 15
Cam Atkinson and the Philadelphia Flyers will play the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. Fancy a wager on Atkinson in the Flyers-Hurricanes game? Use our stats and information below.
Cam Atkinson vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)
Flyers vs Hurricanes Game Info
|Flyers vs Hurricanes Odds/Over/Under
|Flyers vs Hurricanes Prediction
|Flyers vs Hurricanes Betting Trends & Stats
|Flyers vs Hurricanes Player Props
|How to Watch Flyers vs Hurricanes
Atkinson Season Stats Insights
- Atkinson has averaged 17:46 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -5).
- Atkinson has scored a goal in seven of 15 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.
- Atkinson has a point in eight of 15 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.
- Atkinson has an assist in two of 15 games this season, with multiple assists in one of those contests.
- The implied probability that Atkinson goes over his points prop total is 46.5%, based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 27.8% of Atkinson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Atkinson Stats vs. the Hurricanes
- The Hurricanes are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 49 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- The team's goal differential (+1) ranks 17th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Carolina
|15
|Games
|2
|12
|Points
|0
|8
|Goals
|0
|4
|Assists
|0
