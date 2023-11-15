Cam Atkinson and the Philadelphia Flyers will play the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. Fancy a wager on Atkinson in the Flyers-Hurricanes game? Use our stats and information below.

Cam Atkinson vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Flyers vs Hurricanes Game Info

Atkinson Season Stats Insights

Atkinson has averaged 17:46 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -5).

Atkinson has scored a goal in seven of 15 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Atkinson has a point in eight of 15 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Atkinson has an assist in two of 15 games this season, with multiple assists in one of those contests.

The implied probability that Atkinson goes over his points prop total is 46.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 27.8% of Atkinson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Atkinson Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 49 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+1) ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 15 Games 2 12 Points 0 8 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

