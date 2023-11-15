Will Cody Ceci Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 15?
The Edmonton Oilers' upcoming contest versus the Seattle Kraken is slated for Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET. Will Cody Ceci score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Cody Ceci score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Ceci stats and insights
- Ceci is yet to score through 14 games this season.
- He has taken zero shots in one game against the Kraken this season, but has not scored.
- Ceci has no points on the power play.
Kraken defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Kraken are allowing 56 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Ceci recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/13/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|22:22
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/11/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|18:39
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|17:18
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/6/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:31
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/4/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|18:39
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|17:16
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/29/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|22:09
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/26/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|18:01
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/24/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|16:32
|Away
|L 7-4
|10/21/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|19:27
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
Oilers vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
