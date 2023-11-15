The Edmonton Oilers' upcoming contest versus the Seattle Kraken is slated for Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET. Will Cody Ceci score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Cody Ceci score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Ceci stats and insights

  • Ceci is yet to score through 14 games this season.
  • He has taken zero shots in one game against the Kraken this season, but has not scored.
  • Ceci has no points on the power play.

Kraken defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Kraken are allowing 56 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Ceci recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:22 Home W 4-1
11/11/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 18:39 Away W 4-1
11/9/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:18 Away L 3-2
11/6/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:31 Away L 6-2
11/4/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:39 Home L 5-2
11/2/2023 Stars 1 0 1 17:16 Home L 4-3
10/29/2023 Flames 0 0 0 22:09 Home W 5-2
10/26/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:01 Home L 3-0
10/24/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:32 Away L 7-4
10/21/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:27 Home L 3-2 OT

Oilers vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

