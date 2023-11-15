Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers will be in action on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Seattle Kraken. If you'd like to wager on McDavid's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Connor McDavid vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -133)

1.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 1.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

McDavid Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, McDavid has a plus-minus of -5, while averaging 18:41 on the ice per game.

McDavid has a goal in three of 12 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

McDavid has a point in eight games this season (out of 12), including multiple points four times.

McDavid has posted an assist in a game eight times this year in 12 games played, including multiple assists once.

McDavid's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 57.1% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, McDavid has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet.

McDavid Stats vs. the Kraken

On the defensive side, the Kraken are giving up 56 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.

The team's -16 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 12 Games 5 12 Points 10 3 Goals 4 9 Assists 6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.