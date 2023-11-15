Damian Lillard will take the court for the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, against the Toronto Raptors.

Lillard, in his most recent time out, had 12 points and five assists in a 118-109 win over the Bulls.

In this article, we look at Lillard's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Damian Lillard Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Points Prop: Over 23.5 (-106)

Over 23.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+116)

Over 4.5 (+116) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-114)

Over 5.5 (-114) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-147)

Raptors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Raptors were fourth in the league last year, giving up 111.4 points per game.

On the boards, the Raptors gave up 42.3 rebounds per game last season, 10th in the NBA in that category.

Giving up an average of 26.2 assists last year, the Raptors were the 25th-ranked team in the league.

Defensively, the Raptors gave up 12.2 made three-pointers per game last season, 12th in the NBA.

Damian Lillard vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/1/2023 31 15 2 6 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.