In the upcoming matchup against the Seattle Kraken, which begins at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, can we bet on Darnell Nurse to score a goal for the Edmonton Oilers? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Darnell Nurse score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Nurse stats and insights

In three of 14 games this season, Nurse has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Kraken this season in one game (three shots).

Nurse has scored one goal on the power play.

He has an 8.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have conceded 56 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.6 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nurse recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/13/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 21:38 Home W 4-1 11/11/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 23:27 Away W 4-1 11/9/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 22:13 Away L 3-2 11/6/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:41 Away L 6-2 11/4/2023 Predators 1 1 0 20:53 Home L 5-2 11/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:26 Home L 4-3 10/29/2023 Flames 0 0 0 21:49 Home W 5-2 10/26/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:25 Home L 3-0 10/24/2023 Wild 1 0 1 21:46 Away L 7-4 10/21/2023 Jets 1 1 0 23:31 Home L 3-2 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oilers vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.