Darnell Nurse and the Edmonton Oilers will play the Seattle Kraken at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, at Rogers Place. If you'd like to wager on Nurse's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Darnell Nurse vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Nurse Season Stats Insights

Nurse's plus-minus this season, in 22:03 per game on the ice, is -2.

Nurse has a goal in three games this season through 14 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In five of 14 games this season, Nurse has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Nurse has had an assist twice this season in 14 games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

Nurse has an implied probability of 43.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Nurse going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.1%.

Nurse Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 56 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-16) ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 14 Games 5 5 Points 3 3 Goals 1 2 Assists 2

