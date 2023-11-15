The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (3-0) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Delaware State Hornets (0-2) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Memorial Hall Gym. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Delaware vs. Delaware State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Hall Gym in Dover, Delaware

Memorial Hall Gym in Dover, Delaware TV: ESPN+

Delaware Stats Insights

The Fightin' Blue Hens made 43.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.6 percentage points lower than the Hornets allowed to their opponents (46.5%).

Delaware went 11-2 when it shot higher than 46.5% from the field.

The Fightin' Blue Hens were the 312th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Hornets ranked 210th.

Last year, the Fightin' Blue Hens averaged 5.9 fewer points per game (69.6) than the Hornets gave up (75.5).

Delaware went 6-1 last season when scoring more than 75.5 points.

Delaware State Stats Insights

The Hornets' 41.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.6 percentage points lower than the Fightin' Blue Hens allowed to their opponents (45%).

Delaware State went 2-3 when it shot higher than 45% from the field.

The Fightin' Blue Hens ranked 289th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Hornets ranked 96th.

The Hornets put up an average of 64.6 points per game last year, 6.1 fewer points than the 70.7 the Fightin' Blue Hens allowed.

Delaware State had a 5-6 record last season when giving up fewer than 69.6 points.

Delaware Home & Away Comparison

Delaware put up 71.5 points per game in home games last year. Away from home, it averaged 67.1 points per contest.

The Fightin' Blue Hens allowed 68 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.9 fewer points than they allowed away from home (73.9).

Delaware drained 6.8 three-pointers per game with a 33.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.3 more threes and 3.1% points better than it averaged in road games (6.5 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).

Delaware State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Delaware State put up 67.5 points per game last season, 4.7 more than it averaged on the road (62.8).

In 2022-23, the Hornets conceded 8.7 fewer points per game at home (70.1) than away (78.8).

Delaware State drained more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than on the road (5.5) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.7%) than away (31.9%).

Delaware Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 @ Bucknell W 78-57 Sojka Pavilion 11/8/2023 Goldey-Beacom W 101-68 Bob Carpenter Center 11/12/2023 Air Force W 65-57 Bob Carpenter Center 11/15/2023 @ Delaware State - Memorial Hall Gym 11/24/2023 Brown - Baha Mar Convention Center 12/2/2023 @ Ohio - Convocation Center Ohio

Delaware State Upcoming Schedule