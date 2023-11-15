How to Watch Delaware vs. Delaware State on TV or Live Stream - November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (3-0) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Delaware State Hornets (0-2) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Memorial Hall Gym. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Delaware vs. Delaware State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Hall Gym in Dover, Delaware
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Delaware Stats Insights
- The Fightin' Blue Hens made 43.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.6 percentage points lower than the Hornets allowed to their opponents (46.5%).
- Delaware went 11-2 when it shot higher than 46.5% from the field.
- The Fightin' Blue Hens were the 312th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Hornets ranked 210th.
- Last year, the Fightin' Blue Hens averaged 5.9 fewer points per game (69.6) than the Hornets gave up (75.5).
- Delaware went 6-1 last season when scoring more than 75.5 points.
Delaware State Stats Insights
- The Hornets' 41.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.6 percentage points lower than the Fightin' Blue Hens allowed to their opponents (45%).
- Delaware State went 2-3 when it shot higher than 45% from the field.
- The Fightin' Blue Hens ranked 289th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Hornets ranked 96th.
- The Hornets put up an average of 64.6 points per game last year, 6.1 fewer points than the 70.7 the Fightin' Blue Hens allowed.
- Delaware State had a 5-6 record last season when giving up fewer than 69.6 points.
Delaware Home & Away Comparison
- Delaware put up 71.5 points per game in home games last year. Away from home, it averaged 67.1 points per contest.
- The Fightin' Blue Hens allowed 68 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.9 fewer points than they allowed away from home (73.9).
- Delaware drained 6.8 three-pointers per game with a 33.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.3 more threes and 3.1% points better than it averaged in road games (6.5 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).
Delaware State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Delaware State put up 67.5 points per game last season, 4.7 more than it averaged on the road (62.8).
- In 2022-23, the Hornets conceded 8.7 fewer points per game at home (70.1) than away (78.8).
- Delaware State drained more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than on the road (5.5) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.7%) than away (31.9%).
Delaware Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Bucknell
|W 78-57
|Sojka Pavilion
|11/8/2023
|Goldey-Beacom
|W 101-68
|Bob Carpenter Center
|11/12/2023
|Air Force
|W 65-57
|Bob Carpenter Center
|11/15/2023
|@ Delaware State
|-
|Memorial Hall Gym
|11/24/2023
|Brown
|-
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Ohio
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
Delaware State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Penn State
|L 79-45
|Bryce Jordan Center
|11/10/2023
|@ Texas
|L 86-59
|Moody Center
|11/15/2023
|Delaware
|-
|Memorial Hall Gym
|11/17/2023
|@ Grambling
|-
|Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center
|11/20/2023
|@ NJIT
|-
|NJIT Wellness and Events Center
