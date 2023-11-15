The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (3-0) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Delaware State Hornets (0-2) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Memorial Hall Gym. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Delaware vs. Delaware State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Memorial Hall Gym in Dover, Delaware
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Delaware Stats Insights

  • The Fightin' Blue Hens made 43.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.6 percentage points lower than the Hornets allowed to their opponents (46.5%).
  • Delaware went 11-2 when it shot higher than 46.5% from the field.
  • The Fightin' Blue Hens were the 312th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Hornets ranked 210th.
  • Last year, the Fightin' Blue Hens averaged 5.9 fewer points per game (69.6) than the Hornets gave up (75.5).
  • Delaware went 6-1 last season when scoring more than 75.5 points.

Delaware State Stats Insights

  • The Hornets' 41.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.6 percentage points lower than the Fightin' Blue Hens allowed to their opponents (45%).
  • Delaware State went 2-3 when it shot higher than 45% from the field.
  • The Fightin' Blue Hens ranked 289th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Hornets ranked 96th.
  • The Hornets put up an average of 64.6 points per game last year, 6.1 fewer points than the 70.7 the Fightin' Blue Hens allowed.
  • Delaware State had a 5-6 record last season when giving up fewer than 69.6 points.

Delaware Home & Away Comparison

  • Delaware put up 71.5 points per game in home games last year. Away from home, it averaged 67.1 points per contest.
  • The Fightin' Blue Hens allowed 68 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.9 fewer points than they allowed away from home (73.9).
  • Delaware drained 6.8 three-pointers per game with a 33.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.3 more threes and 3.1% points better than it averaged in road games (6.5 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).

Delaware State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Delaware State put up 67.5 points per game last season, 4.7 more than it averaged on the road (62.8).
  • In 2022-23, the Hornets conceded 8.7 fewer points per game at home (70.1) than away (78.8).
  • Delaware State drained more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than on the road (5.5) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.7%) than away (31.9%).

Delaware Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Bucknell W 78-57 Sojka Pavilion
11/8/2023 Goldey-Beacom W 101-68 Bob Carpenter Center
11/12/2023 Air Force W 65-57 Bob Carpenter Center
11/15/2023 @ Delaware State - Memorial Hall Gym
11/24/2023 Brown - Baha Mar Convention Center
12/2/2023 @ Ohio - Convocation Center Ohio

Delaware State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Penn State L 79-45 Bryce Jordan Center
11/10/2023 @ Texas L 86-59 Moody Center
11/15/2023 Delaware - Memorial Hall Gym
11/17/2023 @ Grambling - Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center
11/20/2023 @ NJIT - NJIT Wellness and Events Center

