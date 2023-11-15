The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (3-0) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the Delaware State Hornets (0-2) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Memorial Hall Gym. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Delaware vs. Delaware State matchup.

Delaware vs. Delaware State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Hall Gym in Dover, Delaware

Memorial Hall Gym in Dover, Delaware How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Delaware vs. Delaware State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Delaware Moneyline Delaware State Moneyline BetMGM Delaware (-9.5) 142.5 -650 +450 FanDuel Delaware (-9.5) 142.5 -500 +360

Delaware vs. Delaware State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Delaware went 11-17-0 ATS last season.

Fightin' Blue Hens games hit the over 15 out of 28 times last season.

Delaware State covered 14 times in 25 chances against the spread last season.

In Hornets games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times.

