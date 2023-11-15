Wednesday's contest features the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (3-0) and the Delaware State Hornets (0-2) squaring off at Memorial Hall Gym in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 76-55 win for heavily favored Delaware according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 15.

According to our computer prediction, Delaware is projected to cover the point spread (9.5) versus Delaware State. The two sides are expected to go under the 142.5 over/under.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Delaware vs. Delaware State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Dover, Delaware

Dover, Delaware Venue: Memorial Hall Gym

Memorial Hall Gym Line: Delaware -9.5

Delaware -9.5 Point Total: 142.5

142.5 Moneyline (To Win): Delaware -650, Delaware State +450

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Delaware vs. Delaware State Score Prediction

Prediction: Delaware 76, Delaware State 55

Spread & Total Prediction for Delaware vs. Delaware State

Pick ATS: Delaware (-9.5)



Delaware (-9.5) Pick OU: Under (142.5)



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Delaware Performance Insights

Last season, Delaware was 224th in college basketball offensively (69.6 points scored per game) and 199th defensively (70.7 points conceded).

Last season, the Fightin' Blue Hens were 312th in the nation in rebounds (29.1 per game) and 288th in rebounds conceded (32.8).

Delaware was 281st in the nation in assists (11.8 per game) last season.

At 6.6 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 32.1% from downtown last year, the Fightin' Blue Hens were 266th and 291st in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

Giving up 7.2 3-pointers per game and conceding 36.4% from beyond the arc last season, Delaware was 177th and 327th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

The Fightin' Blue Hens took 63.4% of their shots from inside the arc, and 36.6% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 73.3% of the Fightin' Blue Hens' buckets were 2-pointers, and 26.7% were 3-pointers.

Delaware State Performance Insights

Delaware State averaged just 64.6 points per game (23rd-worst in college basketball) last year, but it played more consistently at the other end, where it surrendered 75.5 points per game (321st-ranked).

The Hornets pulled down 31.3 boards per game (210th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 32.0 rebounds per contest (240th-ranked).

Last year Delaware State ranked 230th in college basketball in assists, delivering 12.4 per game.

While the Hornets were in the bottom 25 in the nation in turnovers per game with 15.0 (ninth-worst), they ranked 66th in college basketball with 13.5 forced turnovers per contest.

With 5.7 three-pointers per game, the Hornets were 329th in the country. They had a 31.5% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 318th in college basketball.

It was rough sledding for Delaware State in terms of threes allowed, as it gave up 9.4 threes per game (fourth-worst in college basketball) and allowed a 40.3% three-point percentage to opposing teams (-3-worst).

Delaware State took 68.6% two-pointers and 31.4% from three-point land last year. Of the team's buckets, 76.1% were two-pointers and 23.9% were three-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.