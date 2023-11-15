Wednesday's game at Memorial Hall Gym has the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (3-0) going head to head against the Delaware State Hornets (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 15). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 73-59 win, heavily favoring Delaware.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Delaware State vs. Delaware Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Dover, Delaware

Dover, Delaware Venue: Memorial Hall Gym

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Delaware State vs. Delaware Score Prediction

Prediction: Delaware 73, Delaware State 59

Spread & Total Prediction for Delaware State vs. Delaware

Computer Predicted Spread: Delaware (-13.8)

Delaware (-13.8) Computer Predicted Total: 131.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Delaware State Performance Insights

On offense, Delaware State was the 23rd-worst squad in the country (64.6 points per game) last season. Defensively, it was 321st (75.5 points allowed per game).

On the boards, the Hornets were 210th in the nation in rebounds (31.3 per game) last season. They were 240th in rebounds allowed (32.0 per game).

With 12.4 assists per game last season, Delaware State was 230th in college basketball.

Beyond the arc, the Hornets were 329th in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (5.7) last season. They were 318th in 3-point percentage at 31.5%.

Last year, Delaware State was fourth-worst in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (9.4 per game) and -3-worst in defensive 3-point percentage (40.3%).

Last season, the Hornets took 31.4% of their shots from beyond the arc, and 68.6% from inside it. In terms of makes, 23.9% of the Hornets' buckets were 3-pointers, and 76.1% were 2-pointers.

Delaware Performance Insights

Delaware ranked 224th in the country last year with 69.6 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 199th with 70.7 points allowed per contest.

With 29.1 rebounds per game, the Fightin' Blue Hens ranked 312th in the country. They gave up 32.8 rebounds per contest, which ranked 288th in college basketball.

Delaware delivered 11.8 assists per game, which ranked them 281st in college basketball.

Last year the Fightin' Blue Hens averaged 10.8 turnovers per game (72nd-ranked in college basketball) and forced 12.3 turnovers per contest (143rd-ranked).

The Fightin' Blue Hens sank 6.6 three-pointers per game (266th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while sporting a 32.1% three-point percentage (291st-ranked).

With 7.2 three-pointers conceded per game, Delaware was 177th in college basketball. It ceded a 36.4% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 327th in college basketball.

Last year Delaware took 63.4% two-pointers, accounting for 73.3% of the team's buckets. It shot 36.6% from beyond the arc (26.7% of the team's baskets).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.