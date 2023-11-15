The Delaware State Hornets (0-1) face the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Delaware State vs. Delaware Game Information

Delaware State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Martez Robinson: 11.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jevin Muniz: 7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Brandon Stone: 11.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Corey Perkins: 5.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Khyrie Staten: 9.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

Delaware Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jameer Nelson Jr.: 20.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Jyare Davis: 15.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Christian Ray: 9.5 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Gianmarco Arletti: 5.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • L.J. Owens: 9.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Delaware State vs. Delaware Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Delaware State Rank Delaware State AVG Delaware AVG Delaware Rank
336th 64.6 Points Scored 69.6 224th
321st 75.5 Points Allowed 70.7 199th
210th 31.3 Rebounds 29.1 312th
96th 9.4 Off. Rebounds 7.2 289th
329th 5.7 3pt Made 6.6 266th
230th 12.4 Assists 11.8 281st
350th 15.0 Turnovers 10.8 72nd

