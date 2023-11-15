The Delaware State Hornets (0-1) face the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Delaware State vs. Delaware Game Information

Delaware State Top Players (2022-23)

Martez Robinson: 11.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Jevin Muniz: 7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Brandon Stone: 11.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Corey Perkins: 5.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

5.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Khyrie Staten: 9.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

Delaware Top Players (2022-23)

Jameer Nelson Jr.: 20.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

20.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Jyare Davis: 15.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Christian Ray: 9.5 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.5 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Gianmarco Arletti: 5.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

5.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK L.J. Owens: 9.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Delaware State vs. Delaware Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Delaware State Rank Delaware State AVG Delaware AVG Delaware Rank 336th 64.6 Points Scored 69.6 224th 321st 75.5 Points Allowed 70.7 199th 210th 31.3 Rebounds 29.1 312th 96th 9.4 Off. Rebounds 7.2 289th 329th 5.7 3pt Made 6.6 266th 230th 12.4 Assists 11.8 281st 350th 15.0 Turnovers 10.8 72nd

