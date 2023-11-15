The Delaware State Hornets (0-2) host the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (3-0) at Memorial Hall Gym on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Delaware State vs. Delaware Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Dover, Delaware

Dover, Delaware Venue: Memorial Hall Gym

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Delaware State vs Delaware Betting Records & Stats

The Hornets covered the spread 14 times in 30 games last year.

Delaware compiled an 11-17-0 record against the spread last season.

Delaware State vs. Delaware Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Delaware State 64.6 134.2 75.5 146.2 138.5 Delaware 69.6 134.2 70.7 146.2 139.9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Delaware State vs Delaware Insights & Trends

Last year, the 64.6 points per game the Hornets put up were 6.1 fewer points than the Fightin' Blue Hens gave up (70.7).

Delaware State had a 4-2 record against the spread and a 3-4 record overall last season when scoring more than 70.7 points.

The Fightin' Blue Hens' 69.6 points per game last year were 5.9 fewer points than the 75.5 the Hornets allowed to opponents.

Delaware went 2-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when it scored more than 75.5 points last season.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Delaware State vs. Delaware Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Delaware State 14-11-0 13-12-0 Delaware 11-17-0 15-13-0

Delaware State vs. Delaware Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Delaware State Delaware 4-8 Home Record 10-5 2-14 Away Record 4-10 6-3-0 Home ATS Record 6-7-0 8-7-0 Away ATS Record 3-8-0 67.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.5 62.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.1 3-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 9-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.