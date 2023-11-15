Delaware vs. Delaware State November 15 Tickets & Start Time
The Delaware State Hornets (0-2) play the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (3-0) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Memorial Hall Gym. This clash will begin at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Delaware vs. Delaware State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Delaware (-9.5)
- Total: 142.5
- TV: ESPN+
Delaware Top Players (2022-23)
- Jameer Nelson Jr.: 20.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jyare Davis: 15.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Christian Ray: 9.5 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Gianmarco Arletti: 5.2 PTS, 3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- L.J. Owens: 9.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
Delaware State Top Players (2022-23)
- Martez Robinson: 11.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Jevin Muniz: 7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brandon Stone: 11.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Corey Perkins: 5.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Khyrie Staten: 9.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
Delaware vs. Delaware State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Delaware Rank
|Delaware AVG
|Delaware State AVG
|Delaware State Rank
|224th
|69.6
|Points Scored
|64.6
|336th
|199th
|70.7
|Points Allowed
|75.5
|321st
|312th
|29.1
|Rebounds
|31.3
|210th
|289th
|7.2
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|96th
|266th
|6.6
|3pt Made
|5.7
|329th
|281st
|11.8
|Assists
|12.4
|230th
|72nd
|10.8
|Turnovers
|15
|350th
