The Delaware State Hornets (0-2) play the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (3-0) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Memorial Hall Gym. This clash will begin at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Delaware vs. Delaware State Game Information

Delaware Top Players (2022-23)

Jameer Nelson Jr.: 20.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

20.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Jyare Davis: 15.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Christian Ray: 9.5 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.5 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Gianmarco Arletti: 5.2 PTS, 3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

5.2 PTS, 3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK L.J. Owens: 9.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Delaware State Top Players (2022-23)

Martez Robinson: 11.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK

11.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK Jevin Muniz: 7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Brandon Stone: 11.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Corey Perkins: 5.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

5.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Khyrie Staten: 9.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

Delaware vs. Delaware State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Delaware Rank Delaware AVG Delaware State AVG Delaware State Rank 224th 69.6 Points Scored 64.6 336th 199th 70.7 Points Allowed 75.5 321st 312th 29.1 Rebounds 31.3 210th 289th 7.2 Off. Rebounds 9.4 96th 266th 6.6 3pt Made 5.7 329th 281st 11.8 Assists 12.4 230th 72nd 10.8 Turnovers 15 350th

