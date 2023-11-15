The Delaware State Hornets (0-2) play the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (3-0) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Memorial Hall Gym. This clash will begin at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Delaware vs. Delaware State Game Information

Delaware Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jameer Nelson Jr.: 20.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Jyare Davis: 15.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Christian Ray: 9.5 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Gianmarco Arletti: 5.2 PTS, 3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • L.J. Owens: 9.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Delaware State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Martez Robinson: 11.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
  • Jevin Muniz: 7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Brandon Stone: 11.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Corey Perkins: 5.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
  • Khyrie Staten: 9.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

Delaware vs. Delaware State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Delaware Rank Delaware AVG Delaware State AVG Delaware State Rank
224th 69.6 Points Scored 64.6 336th
199th 70.7 Points Allowed 75.5 321st
312th 29.1 Rebounds 31.3 210th
289th 7.2 Off. Rebounds 9.4 96th
266th 6.6 3pt Made 5.7 329th
281st 11.8 Assists 12.4 230th
72nd 10.8 Turnovers 15 350th

