The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (3-0) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Delaware State Hornets (0-2) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Memorial Hall Gym as 9.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is set at 142.5 in the matchup.

Delaware vs. Delaware State Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Dover, Delaware

Dover, Delaware Venue: Memorial Hall Gym

Favorite Spread Over/Under Delaware -9.5 142.5

Delaware vs Delaware State Betting Records & Stats

The Fightin' Blue Hens had 11 wins in 33 games against the spread last year.

Delaware won all three games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -650 or shorter last year.

The Fightin' Blue Hens have an implied moneyline win probability of 86.7% in this matchup.

Delaware State compiled a 14-11-0 ATS record last season.

Last season, the Hornets were at least a +450 underdog on the moneyline 13 times, losing each of those contests.

Delaware State has an implied victory probability of 18.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Delaware vs. Delaware State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 142.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 142.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Delaware 13 46.4% 69.6 134.2 70.7 146.2 139.9 Delaware State 12 48% 64.6 134.2 75.5 146.2 138.5

Additional Delaware vs Delaware State Insights & Trends

Last year, the Fightin' Blue Hens averaged 5.9 fewer points per game (69.6) than the Hornets gave up (75.5).

Delaware went 2-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall last season when scoring more than 75.5 points.

The Hornets' 64.6 points per game last year were 6.1 fewer points than the 70.7 the Fightin' Blue Hens allowed to opponents.

Delaware State put together a 4-2 ATS record and a 3-4 overall record last season in games it scored more than 70.7 points.

Delaware vs. Delaware State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Delaware 11-17-0 1-3 15-13-0 Delaware State 14-11-0 6-8 13-12-0

Delaware vs. Delaware State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Delaware Delaware State 10-5 Home Record 4-8 4-10 Away Record 2-14 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-3-0 3-8-0 Away ATS Record 8-7-0 71.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.5 67.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.8 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-6-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

