Delaware vs. Delaware State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 15
The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (3-0) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Delaware State Hornets (0-2) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Memorial Hall Gym as 9.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is set at 142.5 in the matchup.
Delaware vs. Delaware State Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Dover, Delaware
- Venue: Memorial Hall Gym
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Delaware
|-9.5
|142.5
Delaware vs Delaware State Betting Records & Stats
- The Fightin' Blue Hens had 11 wins in 33 games against the spread last year.
- Delaware won all three games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -650 or shorter last year.
- The Fightin' Blue Hens have an implied moneyline win probability of 86.7% in this matchup.
- Delaware State compiled a 14-11-0 ATS record last season.
- Last season, the Hornets were at least a +450 underdog on the moneyline 13 times, losing each of those contests.
- Delaware State has an implied victory probability of 18.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Delaware vs. Delaware State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 142.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 142.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Delaware
|13
|46.4%
|69.6
|134.2
|70.7
|146.2
|139.9
|Delaware State
|12
|48%
|64.6
|134.2
|75.5
|146.2
|138.5
Additional Delaware vs Delaware State Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Fightin' Blue Hens averaged 5.9 fewer points per game (69.6) than the Hornets gave up (75.5).
- Delaware went 2-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall last season when scoring more than 75.5 points.
- The Hornets' 64.6 points per game last year were 6.1 fewer points than the 70.7 the Fightin' Blue Hens allowed to opponents.
- Delaware State put together a 4-2 ATS record and a 3-4 overall record last season in games it scored more than 70.7 points.
Delaware vs. Delaware State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Delaware
|11-17-0
|1-3
|15-13-0
|Delaware State
|14-11-0
|6-8
|13-12-0
Delaware vs. Delaware State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Delaware
|Delaware State
|10-5
|Home Record
|4-8
|4-10
|Away Record
|2-14
|6-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-3-0
|3-8-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-7-0
|71.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|67.5
|67.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|62.8
|7-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|3-6-0
|6-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-6-0
