The Duquesne Dukes (3-0) will look to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Princeton Tigers (2-0) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Duquesne vs. Princeton Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh

SportsNet Pittsburgh Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Duquesne Stats Insights

Last season, the Dukes had a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.2% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Tigers' opponents knocked down.

In games Duquesne shot better than 42.5% from the field, it went 16-4 overall.

The Dukes were the 114th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Tigers finished 20th.

Last year, the Dukes put up 6.4 more points per game (74.9) than the Tigers allowed (68.5).

Duquesne had an 18-4 record last season when putting up more than 68.5 points.

Princeton Stats Insights

The Tigers shot 45.5% from the field, 0.9% higher than the 44.6% the Dukes' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Princeton had a 10-5 record in games the team collectively shot above 44.6% from the field.

The Tigers were the 20th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Dukes finished 19th.

The Tigers' 75.5 points per game last year were only 4.2 more points than the 71.3 the Dukes gave up to opponents.

When Princeton allowed fewer than 74.9 points last season, it went 17-3.

Duquesne Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Duquesne fared better in home games last season, posting 75.1 points per game, compared to 73.8 per game on the road.

The Dukes gave up 66.8 points per game at home last year, compared to 77.1 in road games.

Duquesne sunk 8.7 three-pointers per game, which was 0.6 fewer than it averaged on the road (9.3). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 36.6% in home games and 36.2% when playing on the road.

Princeton Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Princeton scored 9.0 more points per game at home (81.4) than on the road (72.4).

At home, the Tigers allowed 71.6 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 66.5.

At home, Princeton drained 9.0 triples per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged away (8.4). Princeton's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.0%) than on the road (34.3%).

Duquesne Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Cleveland State W 79-77 UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse 11/10/2023 Charleston (SC) W 90-72 Navy Alumni Hall 11/13/2023 Stony Brook W 85-63 UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse 11/15/2023 Princeton - UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse 11/17/2023 Rider - UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse 11/22/2023 @ Nebraska - Pinnacle Bank Arena

Princeton Upcoming Schedule