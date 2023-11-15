The Duquesne Dukes (3-0) will look to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Princeton Tigers (2-0) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Duquesne vs. Princeton Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh
Duquesne Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Dukes had a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.2% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Tigers' opponents knocked down.
  • In games Duquesne shot better than 42.5% from the field, it went 16-4 overall.
  • The Dukes were the 114th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Tigers finished 20th.
  • Last year, the Dukes put up 6.4 more points per game (74.9) than the Tigers allowed (68.5).
  • Duquesne had an 18-4 record last season when putting up more than 68.5 points.

Princeton Stats Insights

  • The Tigers shot 45.5% from the field, 0.9% higher than the 44.6% the Dukes' opponents shot last season.
  • Last season, Princeton had a 10-5 record in games the team collectively shot above 44.6% from the field.
  • The Tigers were the 20th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Dukes finished 19th.
  • The Tigers' 75.5 points per game last year were only 4.2 more points than the 71.3 the Dukes gave up to opponents.
  • When Princeton allowed fewer than 74.9 points last season, it went 17-3.

Duquesne Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Duquesne fared better in home games last season, posting 75.1 points per game, compared to 73.8 per game on the road.
  • The Dukes gave up 66.8 points per game at home last year, compared to 77.1 in road games.
  • Duquesne sunk 8.7 three-pointers per game, which was 0.6 fewer than it averaged on the road (9.3). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 36.6% in home games and 36.2% when playing on the road.

Princeton Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Princeton scored 9.0 more points per game at home (81.4) than on the road (72.4).
  • At home, the Tigers allowed 71.6 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 66.5.
  • At home, Princeton drained 9.0 triples per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged away (8.4). Princeton's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.0%) than on the road (34.3%).

Duquesne Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Cleveland State W 79-77 UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
11/10/2023 Charleston (SC) W 90-72 Navy Alumni Hall
11/13/2023 Stony Brook W 85-63 UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
11/15/2023 Princeton - UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
11/17/2023 Rider - UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
11/22/2023 @ Nebraska - Pinnacle Bank Arena

Princeton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Rutgers W 68-61 CURE Insurance Arena
11/10/2023 @ Hofstra W 74-67 David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
11/15/2023 @ Duquesne - UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
11/18/2023 @ Monmouth - OceanFirst Bank Center
11/22/2023 @ Old Dominion - Chartway Arena

