How to Watch Duquesne vs. Princeton on TV or Live Stream - November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Duquesne Dukes (3-0) will look to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Princeton Tigers (2-0) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Duquesne vs. Princeton Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Duquesne Stats Insights
- Last season, the Dukes had a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.2% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Tigers' opponents knocked down.
- In games Duquesne shot better than 42.5% from the field, it went 16-4 overall.
- The Dukes were the 114th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Tigers finished 20th.
- Last year, the Dukes put up 6.4 more points per game (74.9) than the Tigers allowed (68.5).
- Duquesne had an 18-4 record last season when putting up more than 68.5 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Princeton Stats Insights
- The Tigers shot 45.5% from the field, 0.9% higher than the 44.6% the Dukes' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, Princeton had a 10-5 record in games the team collectively shot above 44.6% from the field.
- The Tigers were the 20th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Dukes finished 19th.
- The Tigers' 75.5 points per game last year were only 4.2 more points than the 71.3 the Dukes gave up to opponents.
- When Princeton allowed fewer than 74.9 points last season, it went 17-3.
Duquesne Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Duquesne fared better in home games last season, posting 75.1 points per game, compared to 73.8 per game on the road.
- The Dukes gave up 66.8 points per game at home last year, compared to 77.1 in road games.
- Duquesne sunk 8.7 three-pointers per game, which was 0.6 fewer than it averaged on the road (9.3). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 36.6% in home games and 36.2% when playing on the road.
Princeton Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Princeton scored 9.0 more points per game at home (81.4) than on the road (72.4).
- At home, the Tigers allowed 71.6 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 66.5.
- At home, Princeton drained 9.0 triples per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged away (8.4). Princeton's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.0%) than on the road (34.3%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Duquesne Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Cleveland State
|W 79-77
|UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
|11/10/2023
|Charleston (SC)
|W 90-72
|Navy Alumni Hall
|11/13/2023
|Stony Brook
|W 85-63
|UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
|11/15/2023
|Princeton
|-
|UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
|11/17/2023
|Rider
|-
|UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
|11/22/2023
|@ Nebraska
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
Princeton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Rutgers
|W 68-61
|CURE Insurance Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Hofstra
|W 74-67
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
|11/15/2023
|@ Duquesne
|-
|UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
|11/18/2023
|@ Monmouth
|-
|OceanFirst Bank Center
|11/22/2023
|@ Old Dominion
|-
|Chartway Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.