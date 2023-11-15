Wednesday's game between the Princeton Tigers (2-0) and the Duquesne Dukes (3-0) at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 77-69 based on our computer prediction, with Princeton coming out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 15.

There is no line set for the game.

Duquesne vs. Princeton Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse

Duquesne vs. Princeton Score Prediction

Prediction: Princeton 77, Duquesne 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Duquesne vs. Princeton

Computer Predicted Spread: Princeton (-8.0)

Princeton (-8.0) Computer Predicted Total: 145.2

Duquesne Performance Insights

Last year, Duquesne was 98th in the nation offensively (74.9 points scored per game) and 217th defensively (71.3 points allowed).

The Dukes were 114th in the nation in rebounds per game (32.7) and 314th in rebounds allowed (33.5) last season.

Duquesne was 40th in college basketball in assists (15.2 per game) last year.

Last year, the Dukes were 25th-best in the nation in 3-point makes (9.2 per game), and they ranked No. 53 in 3-point percentage (36.6%).

Giving up 6.8 3-pointers per game and conceding 35.2% from beyond the arc last year, Duquesne was 128th and 274th in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

The Dukes attempted 40.3% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 59.7% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 33.7% of the Dukes' baskets were 3-pointers, and 66.3% were 2-pointers.

Princeton Performance Insights

With 75.5 points per game on offense, Princeton ranked 85th in the country last year. On defense, it surrendered 68.5 points per contest, which ranked 127th in college basketball.

The Tigers ranked 20th-best in the country by pulling down 35.6 rebounds per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, they ranked 123rd in college basketball (30.3 allowed per contest).

Princeton ranked 157th in the country with 13.3 dimes per game.

The Tigers averaged 11.6 turnovers per game (152nd-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 10.1 turnovers per contest (327th-ranked).

With 8.5 three-pointers per game, the Tigers were 60th in the nation. They owned a 34.2% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 174th in college basketball.

Princeton allowed 6.4 threes per game (73rd-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing a 32.2% three-point percentage (82nd-ranked).

Of the shots attempted by Princeton last season, 58.2% of them were two-pointers (68.6% of the team's made baskets) and 41.8% were from beyond the arc (31.4%).

