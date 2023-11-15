The Princeton Tigers (1-0) will meet the Duquesne Dukes (1-0) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Duquesne vs. Princeton Game Information

Duquesne Top Players (2022-23)

Dae Dae Grant: 15.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Jimmy Clark III: 12.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Joe Reece: 9.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

Tre Williams: 6.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK

Austin Rotroff: 5.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

Princeton Top Players (2022-23)

Tosan Evbuomwan: 15.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

Caden Pierce: 8.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

Matt Allocco: 10.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Ryan Langborg: 12.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

Keeshawn Kellman: 7.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

Duquesne vs. Princeton Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Duquesne Rank Duquesne AVG Princeton AVG Princeton Rank 98th 74.9 Points Scored 75.5 85th 217th 71.3 Points Allowed 68.5 127th 114th 32.7 Rebounds 35.6 20th 19th 10.9 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd 25th 9.2 3pt Made 8.5 60th 40th 15.2 Assists 13.3 157th 160th 11.7 Turnovers 11.6 152nd

