The Princeton Tigers (1-0) will meet the Duquesne Dukes (1-0) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Duquesne vs. Princeton Game Information

Duquesne Top Players (2022-23)

  • Dae Dae Grant: 15.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jimmy Clark III: 12.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Joe Reece: 9.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Tre Williams: 6.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Austin Rotroff: 5.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

Princeton Top Players (2022-23)

  • Tosan Evbuomwan: 15.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Caden Pierce: 8.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Matt Allocco: 10.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Ryan Langborg: 12.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Keeshawn Kellman: 7.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

Duquesne vs. Princeton Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Duquesne Rank Duquesne AVG Princeton AVG Princeton Rank
98th 74.9 Points Scored 75.5 85th
217th 71.3 Points Allowed 68.5 127th
114th 32.7 Rebounds 35.6 20th
19th 10.9 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd
25th 9.2 3pt Made 8.5 60th
40th 15.2 Assists 13.3 157th
160th 11.7 Turnovers 11.6 152nd

