Duquesne vs. Princeton November 15 Tickets & Start Time
The Princeton Tigers (1-0) will meet the Duquesne Dukes (1-0) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
Duquesne vs. Princeton Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Duquesne Top Players (2022-23)
- Dae Dae Grant: 15.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jimmy Clark III: 12.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Joe Reece: 9.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Tre Williams: 6.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Austin Rotroff: 5.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
Princeton Top Players (2022-23)
- Tosan Evbuomwan: 15.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Caden Pierce: 8.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Matt Allocco: 10.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ryan Langborg: 12.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Keeshawn Kellman: 7.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
Duquesne vs. Princeton Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Duquesne Rank
|Duquesne AVG
|Princeton AVG
|Princeton Rank
|98th
|74.9
|Points Scored
|75.5
|85th
|217th
|71.3
|Points Allowed
|68.5
|127th
|114th
|32.7
|Rebounds
|35.6
|20th
|19th
|10.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|162nd
|25th
|9.2
|3pt Made
|8.5
|60th
|40th
|15.2
|Assists
|13.3
|157th
|160th
|11.7
|Turnovers
|11.6
|152nd
