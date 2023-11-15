The Duquesne Dukes (3-0) and the Princeton Tigers (2-0) take the floor in a matchup with no set line at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Duquesne vs. Princeton Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Duquesne vs Princeton Betting Records & Stats

The Dukes had 17 wins in 33 games against the spread last season.

Princeton put together a 16-13-1 record against the spread last season.

Duquesne vs. Princeton Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Duquesne 74.9 150.4 71.3 139.8 144 Princeton 75.5 150.4 68.5 139.8 142.9

Additional Duquesne vs Princeton Insights & Trends

Last year, the Dukes put up 74.9 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 68.5 the Tigers gave up.

Duquesne had a 16-6 record against the spread and an 18-4 record overall last season when putting up more than 68.5 points.

The Tigers put up an average of 75.5 points per game last year, only 4.2 more points than the 71.3 the Dukes gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 71.3 points last season, Princeton went 9-5 against the spread and 13-4 overall.

Duquesne vs. Princeton Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Duquesne 17-16-0 18-15-0 Princeton 16-13-1 16-12-2

Duquesne vs. Princeton Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Duquesne Princeton 16-4 Home Record 11-3 3-7 Away Record 7-4 11-9-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-1 75.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.4 73.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.4 8-12-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-2-2 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

