Evan Bouchard will be on the ice when the Edmonton Oilers and Seattle Kraken play on Wednesday at Rogers Place, starting at 8:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Bouchard are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Evan Bouchard vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Bouchard Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Bouchard has averaged 21:53 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -5.

Bouchard has a goal in three of 14 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Bouchard has a point in nine of 14 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Bouchard has an assist in seven of 14 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability of Bouchard going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 50%.

Bouchard Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have conceded 56 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-16) ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 14 Games 5 12 Points 1 3 Goals 0 9 Assists 1

