Can we expect Evander Kane finding the back of the net when the Edmonton Oilers match up against the Seattle Kraken at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Evander Kane score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kane stats and insights

In four of 14 games this season, Kane has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Kraken this season in one game (two shots).

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

He takes 2.9 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 56 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kane recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/13/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 18:33 Home W 4-1 11/11/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 18:05 Away W 4-1 11/9/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:15 Away L 3-2 11/6/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 16:57 Away L 6-2 11/4/2023 Predators 0 0 0 19:49 Home L 5-2 11/2/2023 Stars 2 1 1 22:47 Home L 4-3 10/29/2023 Flames 3 1 2 20:32 Home W 5-2 10/26/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:17 Home L 3-0 10/24/2023 Wild 2 1 1 19:49 Away L 7-4 10/21/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:04 Home L 3-2 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oilers vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.