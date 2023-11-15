Can we expect Evander Kane finding the back of the net when the Edmonton Oilers match up against the Seattle Kraken at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Evander Kane score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)

Kane stats and insights

  • In four of 14 games this season, Kane has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not scored against the Kraken this season in one game (two shots).
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
  • He takes 2.9 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.

Kraken defensive stats

  • The Kraken are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 56 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Kane recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/13/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 18:33 Home W 4-1
11/11/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 18:05 Away W 4-1
11/9/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:15 Away L 3-2
11/6/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 16:57 Away L 6-2
11/4/2023 Predators 0 0 0 19:49 Home L 5-2
11/2/2023 Stars 2 1 1 22:47 Home L 4-3
10/29/2023 Flames 3 1 2 20:32 Home W 5-2
10/26/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:17 Home L 3-0
10/24/2023 Wild 2 1 1 19:49 Away L 7-4
10/21/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:04 Home L 3-2 OT

Oilers vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

