The Edmonton Oilers, including Evander Kane, will be in action Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Seattle Kraken. Thinking about a wager on Kane? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Evander Kane vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Kane Season Stats Insights

Kane's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:37 per game on the ice, is -3.

Kane has a goal in four games this year through 14 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In seven of 14 games this season, Kane has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Kane has posted an assist in a game six times this season in 14 games played, including multiple assists once.

Kane's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.8% based on the odds.

Kane has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Kane Stats vs. the Kraken

On defense, the Kraken are giving up 56 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.

The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-16).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 14 Games 3 11 Points 4 4 Goals 3 7 Assists 1

