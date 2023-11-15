The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-1) square off against the Saint Peter's Peacocks (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 on YES.

Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Saint Peter's Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Rothman Center in Teaneck, New Jersey
  • TV: YES

Fairleigh Dickinson Stats Insights

  • The Knights made 45.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.8 percentage points higher than the Peacocks allowed to their opponents (43.4%).
  • Fairleigh Dickinson went 14-5 when it shot better than 43.4% from the field.
  • The Peacocks ranked 201st in rebounding in college basketball, the Knights finished 210th.
  • Last year, the 77.4 points per game the Knights scored were 12.3 more points than the Peacocks gave up (65.1).
  • Fairleigh Dickinson had a 16-10 record last season when putting up more than 65.1 points.

Saint Peter's Stats Insights

  • The Peacocks shot 39.1% from the field, 8.1% lower than the 47.2% the Knights' opponents shot last season.
  • Last season, Saint Peter's had a 4-2 record in games the team collectively shot over 47.2% from the field.
  • The Peacocks were the 201st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Knights finished 48th.
  • The Peacocks' 62.1 points per game last year were 12.1 fewer points than the 74.2 the Knights allowed to opponents.
  • Saint Peter's had a 12-15 record last season when giving up fewer than 77.4 points.

Fairleigh Dickinson Home & Away Comparison

  • When playing at home last season, Fairleigh Dickinson scored 7.8 more points per game (81.5) than it did in away games (73.7).
  • When playing at home, the Knights gave up 2.7 fewer points per game (72.9) than when playing on the road (75.6).
  • When it comes to three-pointers, Fairleigh Dickinson performed better when playing at home last season, making 9.0 treys per game with a 37.6% three-point percentage, compared to 7.2 threes per game and a 31.8% three-point percentage in road games.

Saint Peter's Home & Away Comparison

  • Saint Peter's scored more points at home (67.1 per game) than away (56.6) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Peacocks conceded 4.3 fewer points per game at home (63.3) than on the road (67.6).
  • At home, Saint Peter's sunk 7.0 treys per game last season, 2.1 more than it averaged away (4.9). Saint Peter's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (32.3%) than on the road (25.8%).

Fairleigh Dickinson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Buffalo W 92-86 Alumni Arena
11/8/2023 Penn State-Brandywine W 107-63 Rothman Center
11/11/2023 @ Seton Hall L 85-55 Walsh Gymnasium
11/15/2023 Saint Peter's - Rothman Center
11/18/2023 Penn State-Schuylkill - Rothman Center
11/22/2023 @ Queens - Curry Arena

Saint Peter's Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Seton Hall L 70-59 Prudential Center
11/11/2023 @ NJIT W 75-48 NJIT Wellness and Events Center
11/15/2023 @ Fairleigh Dickinson - Rothman Center
11/20/2023 UMass-Lowell - Yanitelli Center
11/27/2023 @ Rutgers - Jersey Mike's Arena

