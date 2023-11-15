The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-1) square off against the Saint Peter's Peacocks (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 on YES.

Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Saint Peter's Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rothman Center in Teaneck, New Jersey

Rothman Center in Teaneck, New Jersey TV: YES

Fairleigh Dickinson Stats Insights

The Knights made 45.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.8 percentage points higher than the Peacocks allowed to their opponents (43.4%).

Fairleigh Dickinson went 14-5 when it shot better than 43.4% from the field.

The Peacocks ranked 201st in rebounding in college basketball, the Knights finished 210th.

Last year, the 77.4 points per game the Knights scored were 12.3 more points than the Peacocks gave up (65.1).

Fairleigh Dickinson had a 16-10 record last season when putting up more than 65.1 points.

Saint Peter's Stats Insights

The Peacocks shot 39.1% from the field, 8.1% lower than the 47.2% the Knights' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Saint Peter's had a 4-2 record in games the team collectively shot over 47.2% from the field.

The Peacocks were the 201st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Knights finished 48th.

The Peacocks' 62.1 points per game last year were 12.1 fewer points than the 74.2 the Knights allowed to opponents.

Saint Peter's had a 12-15 record last season when giving up fewer than 77.4 points.

Fairleigh Dickinson Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home last season, Fairleigh Dickinson scored 7.8 more points per game (81.5) than it did in away games (73.7).

When playing at home, the Knights gave up 2.7 fewer points per game (72.9) than when playing on the road (75.6).

When it comes to three-pointers, Fairleigh Dickinson performed better when playing at home last season, making 9.0 treys per game with a 37.6% three-point percentage, compared to 7.2 threes per game and a 31.8% three-point percentage in road games.

Saint Peter's Home & Away Comparison

Saint Peter's scored more points at home (67.1 per game) than away (56.6) last season.

In 2022-23, the Peacocks conceded 4.3 fewer points per game at home (63.3) than on the road (67.6).

At home, Saint Peter's sunk 7.0 treys per game last season, 2.1 more than it averaged away (4.9). Saint Peter's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (32.3%) than on the road (25.8%).

Fairleigh Dickinson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 @ Buffalo W 92-86 Alumni Arena 11/8/2023 Penn State-Brandywine W 107-63 Rothman Center 11/11/2023 @ Seton Hall L 85-55 Walsh Gymnasium 11/15/2023 Saint Peter's - Rothman Center 11/18/2023 Penn State-Schuylkill - Rothman Center 11/22/2023 @ Queens - Curry Arena

Saint Peter's Upcoming Schedule