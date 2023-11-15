How to Watch Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Saint Peter's on TV or Live Stream - November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-1) square off against the Saint Peter's Peacocks (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 on YES.
Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Saint Peter's Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Rothman Center in Teaneck, New Jersey
- TV: YES
Fairleigh Dickinson Stats Insights
- The Knights made 45.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.8 percentage points higher than the Peacocks allowed to their opponents (43.4%).
- Fairleigh Dickinson went 14-5 when it shot better than 43.4% from the field.
- The Peacocks ranked 201st in rebounding in college basketball, the Knights finished 210th.
- Last year, the 77.4 points per game the Knights scored were 12.3 more points than the Peacocks gave up (65.1).
- Fairleigh Dickinson had a 16-10 record last season when putting up more than 65.1 points.
Saint Peter's Stats Insights
- The Peacocks shot 39.1% from the field, 8.1% lower than the 47.2% the Knights' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, Saint Peter's had a 4-2 record in games the team collectively shot over 47.2% from the field.
- The Peacocks were the 201st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Knights finished 48th.
- The Peacocks' 62.1 points per game last year were 12.1 fewer points than the 74.2 the Knights allowed to opponents.
- Saint Peter's had a 12-15 record last season when giving up fewer than 77.4 points.
Fairleigh Dickinson Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home last season, Fairleigh Dickinson scored 7.8 more points per game (81.5) than it did in away games (73.7).
- When playing at home, the Knights gave up 2.7 fewer points per game (72.9) than when playing on the road (75.6).
- When it comes to three-pointers, Fairleigh Dickinson performed better when playing at home last season, making 9.0 treys per game with a 37.6% three-point percentage, compared to 7.2 threes per game and a 31.8% three-point percentage in road games.
Saint Peter's Home & Away Comparison
- Saint Peter's scored more points at home (67.1 per game) than away (56.6) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Peacocks conceded 4.3 fewer points per game at home (63.3) than on the road (67.6).
- At home, Saint Peter's sunk 7.0 treys per game last season, 2.1 more than it averaged away (4.9). Saint Peter's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (32.3%) than on the road (25.8%).
Fairleigh Dickinson Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Buffalo
|W 92-86
|Alumni Arena
|11/8/2023
|Penn State-Brandywine
|W 107-63
|Rothman Center
|11/11/2023
|@ Seton Hall
|L 85-55
|Walsh Gymnasium
|11/15/2023
|Saint Peter's
|-
|Rothman Center
|11/18/2023
|Penn State-Schuylkill
|-
|Rothman Center
|11/22/2023
|@ Queens
|-
|Curry Arena
Saint Peter's Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Seton Hall
|L 70-59
|Prudential Center
|11/11/2023
|@ NJIT
|W 75-48
|NJIT Wellness and Events Center
|11/15/2023
|@ Fairleigh Dickinson
|-
|Rothman Center
|11/20/2023
|UMass-Lowell
|-
|Yanitelli Center
|11/27/2023
|@ Rutgers
|-
|Jersey Mike's Arena
