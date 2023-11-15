Wednesday's contest between the Saint Peter's Peacocks (1-1) and Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-1) matching up at Rothman Center has a projected final score of 76-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Saint Peter's, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on November 15.

The matchup has no line set.

Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Saint Peter's Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: YES

YES Where: Teaneck, New Jersey

Teaneck, New Jersey Venue: Rothman Center

Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Saint Peter's Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Peter's 76, Fairleigh Dickinson 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Saint Peter's

Computer Predicted Spread: Saint Peter's (-10.1)

Saint Peter's (-10.1) Computer Predicted Total: 142.5

Fairleigh Dickinson Performance Insights

Fairleigh Dickinson was 47th in the nation in points scored (77.4 per game) and 293rd in points allowed (74.2) last year.

Last year, the Knights were 210th in college basketball in rebounds (31.3 per game) and 148th in rebounds allowed (30.7).

Last season Fairleigh Dickinson was ranked 62nd in the nation in assists with 14.7 per game.

The Knights made 8.2 3-pointers per game and shot 34.5% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 85th and 162nd, respectively, in college basketball.

Fairleigh Dickinson gave up 7.8 3-pointers per game and conceded 35.0% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 252nd and 264th, respectively, in the nation.

Last year, the Knights attempted 62.1% of their shots from inside the arc, and 37.9% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 71.1% of the Knights' buckets were 2-pointers, and 28.9% were 3-pointers.

Saint Peter's Performance Insights

While Saint Peter's ranked in the bottom 25 in the nation in points per game last year with 62.1 (fifth-worst), it ranked 42nd in college basketball with 65.1 points surrendered per contest.

The Peacocks ranked 25th-best in the nation by allowing just 27.9 rebounds per game. They ranked 201st in college basketball by grabbing 31.4 boards per contest.

Saint Peter's averaged just 10.5 dimes per game, which ranked 16th-worst in college basketball.

The Peacocks were 72nd in the nation with 10.8 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 238th with 11.3 forced turnovers per game.

The Peacocks ranked 320th in college basketball by draining 5.9 treys per contest, but they had a 29.3% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked second-worst in college basketball.

Saint Peter's allowed opposing teams to post a 34.3% three-point percentage last season (223rd-ranked in college basketball), but it shined by allowing only 5.7 threes per game (20th-best).

Saint Peter's attempted 36.9 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 64.6% of the shots it attempted (and 73.5% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 20.3 three-pointers per contest, which were 35.4% of its shots (and 26.5% of the team's buckets).

