The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-0) will play the Saint Peter's Peacocks (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. This contest is available via YES.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Saint Peter's Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15

Wednesday, November 15 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: YES

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Fairleigh Dickinson Top Players (2022-23)

Demetre Roberts: 16.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Grant Singleton: 13.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Ansley Almonor: 13.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

13.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Sean Moore: 7.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Joe Munden Jr.: 10.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Saint Peter's Top Players (2022-23)

Isiah Dasher: 13.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Jaylen Murray: 12.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Latrell Reid: 5.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Corey Washington: 6.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

6.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Mouhamed Sow: 4.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Saint Peter's Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Fairleigh Dickinson Rank Fairleigh Dickinson AVG Saint Peter's AVG Saint Peter's Rank 47th 77.4 Points Scored 62.1 354th 293rd 74.2 Points Allowed 65.1 42nd 210th 31.3 Rebounds 31.4 201st 48th 10.1 Off. Rebounds 11.3 15th 85th 8.2 3pt Made 5.9 320th 62nd 14.7 Assists 10.5 343rd 104th 11.1 Turnovers 10.8 72nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.