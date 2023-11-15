The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-0) will play the Saint Peter's Peacocks (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. This contest is available via YES.

Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Saint Peter's Game Information

Fairleigh Dickinson Top Players (2022-23)

  • Demetre Roberts: 16.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Grant Singleton: 13.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Ansley Almonor: 13.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Sean Moore: 7.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Joe Munden Jr.: 10.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Saint Peter's Top Players (2022-23)

  • Isiah Dasher: 13.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jaylen Murray: 12.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Latrell Reid: 5.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Corey Washington: 6.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Mouhamed Sow: 4.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Saint Peter's Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Fairleigh Dickinson Rank Fairleigh Dickinson AVG Saint Peter's AVG Saint Peter's Rank
47th 77.4 Points Scored 62.1 354th
293rd 74.2 Points Allowed 65.1 42nd
210th 31.3 Rebounds 31.4 201st
48th 10.1 Off. Rebounds 11.3 15th
85th 8.2 3pt Made 5.9 320th
62nd 14.7 Assists 10.5 343rd
104th 11.1 Turnovers 10.8 72nd

