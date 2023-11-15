Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Saint Peter's November 15 Tickets & Start Time
The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-0) will play the Saint Peter's Peacocks (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. This contest is available via YES.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Saint Peter's Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: YES
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Fairleigh Dickinson Top Players (2022-23)
- Demetre Roberts: 16.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Grant Singleton: 13.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ansley Almonor: 13.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Sean Moore: 7.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Joe Munden Jr.: 10.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Saint Peter's Top Players (2022-23)
- Isiah Dasher: 13.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jaylen Murray: 12.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Latrell Reid: 5.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Corey Washington: 6.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Mouhamed Sow: 4.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Saint Peter's Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Fairleigh Dickinson Rank
|Fairleigh Dickinson AVG
|Saint Peter's AVG
|Saint Peter's Rank
|47th
|77.4
|Points Scored
|62.1
|354th
|293rd
|74.2
|Points Allowed
|65.1
|42nd
|210th
|31.3
|Rebounds
|31.4
|201st
|48th
|10.1
|Off. Rebounds
|11.3
|15th
|85th
|8.2
|3pt Made
|5.9
|320th
|62nd
|14.7
|Assists
|10.5
|343rd
|104th
|11.1
|Turnovers
|10.8
|72nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.