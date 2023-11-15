The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-1) host the Saint Peter's Peacocks (1-1) at Rothman Center on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on YES. There is no line set for the matchup.

Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Saint Peter's Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: YES

YES Where: Teaneck, New Jersey

Teaneck, New Jersey Venue: Rothman Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Fairleigh Dickinson vs Saint Peter's Betting Records & Stats

The Knights had 16 wins in 37 games against the spread last year.

Saint Peter's compiled a 13-18-0 record against the spread last year.

Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Saint Peter's Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Fairleigh Dickinson 77.4 139.5 74.2 139.3 147.4 Saint Peter's 62.1 139.5 65.1 139.3 127.9

Additional Fairleigh Dickinson vs Saint Peter's Insights & Trends

Last year, the Knights recorded 77.4 points per game, 12.3 more points than the 65.1 the Peacocks gave up.

Fairleigh Dickinson went 10-12-2 against the spread and 16-10 overall last season when scoring more than 65.1 points.

The Peacocks' 62.1 points per game last year were 12.1 fewer points than the 74.2 the Knights gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 74.2 points last season, Saint Peter's went 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Saint Peter's Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Fairleigh Dickinson 16-17-2 19-15-1 Saint Peter's 13-18-0 13-18-0

Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Saint Peter's Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Fairleigh Dickinson Saint Peter's 10-5 Home Record 8-6 8-9 Away Record 4-11 4-8-1 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 9-8-0 Away ATS Record 4-11-0 81.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.1 73.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 56.6 9-3-1 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 7-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-11-0

