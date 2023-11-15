Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Saint Peter's: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 15
The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-1) host the Saint Peter's Peacocks (1-1) at Rothman Center on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on YES. There is no line set for the matchup.
Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Saint Peter's Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: YES
- Where: Teaneck, New Jersey
- Venue: Rothman Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Fairleigh Dickinson vs Saint Peter's Betting Records & Stats
- The Knights had 16 wins in 37 games against the spread last year.
- Saint Peter's compiled a 13-18-0 record against the spread last year.
Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Saint Peter's Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|77.4
|139.5
|74.2
|139.3
|147.4
|Saint Peter's
|62.1
|139.5
|65.1
|139.3
|127.9
Additional Fairleigh Dickinson vs Saint Peter's Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Knights recorded 77.4 points per game, 12.3 more points than the 65.1 the Peacocks gave up.
- Fairleigh Dickinson went 10-12-2 against the spread and 16-10 overall last season when scoring more than 65.1 points.
- The Peacocks' 62.1 points per game last year were 12.1 fewer points than the 74.2 the Knights gave up to opponents.
- When it scored more than 74.2 points last season, Saint Peter's went 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Saint Peter's Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|16-17-2
|19-15-1
|Saint Peter's
|13-18-0
|13-18-0
Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Saint Peter's Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|Saint Peter's
|10-5
|Home Record
|8-6
|8-9
|Away Record
|4-11
|4-8-1
|Home ATS Record
|7-6-0
|9-8-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-11-0
|81.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|67.1
|73.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|56.6
|9-3-1
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-7-0
|7-10-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-11-0
