How to Watch Fresno State vs. Morgan State on TV or Live Stream - November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Fresno State Bulldogs (1-1) face the Morgan State Bears (2-1) at 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. The matchup airs on MW Network.
Fresno State vs. Morgan State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Save Mart Center in Fresno, California
- TV: Stadium
Fresno State Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs shot 43% from the field last season, one percentage point lower than the 44% the Bears allowed to opponents.
- Fresno State had a 9-4 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44% from the field.
- The Bulldogs were the 356th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bears finished 201st.
- Last year, the Bulldogs averaged 8.6 fewer points per game (63.7) than the Bears allowed (72.3).
- Fresno State went 5-1 last season when scoring more than 72.3 points.
Morgan State Stats Insights
- The Bears' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was one percentage point higher than the Bulldogs gave up to their opponents (44.2%).
- Morgan State went 10-2 when it shot higher than 44.2% from the field.
- The Bulldogs ranked 317th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Bears ranked 60th.
- The Bears averaged 9.2 more points per game last year (74.9) than the Bulldogs allowed their opponents to score (65.7).
- When Morgan State gave up fewer than 63.7 points last season, it went 6-0.
Fresno State Home & Away Comparison
- Fresno State scored 63.4 points per game at home last season. Away from home, it fared better on offense, averaging 65.5 points per contest.
- The Bulldogs gave up 60.1 points per game last season in home games, which was 12.1 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (72.2).
- In terms of total threes made, Fresno State fared better at home last season, sinking 7 per game, compared to 6.9 in road games. Meanwhile, it produced a 31.7% three-point percentage at home and a 31.9% clip when playing on the road.
Morgan State Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Morgan State averaged 23.9 more points per game at home (89.1) than away (65.2).
- The Bears allowed fewer points at home (68.7 per game) than away (75.1) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Morgan State made fewer trifectas on the road (6.2 per game) than at home (7.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (35.2%) than at home (40.2%) as well.
Fresno State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Fresno Pacific
|W 77-66
|Save Mart Center
|11/11/2023
|@ Kent State
|L 79-69
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|11/15/2023
|Morgan State
|-
|Save Mart Center
|11/21/2023
|New Mexico State
|-
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/27/2023
|UCSB
|-
|Save Mart Center
Morgan State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Arizona
|L 122-59
|McKale Center
|11/9/2023
|Cheyney (PA)
|W 100-52
|Talmadge L. Hill Field House
|11/12/2023
|Penn State-Wilkes Barre
|W 78-60
|Talmadge L. Hill Field House
|11/15/2023
|@ Fresno State
|-
|Save Mart Center
|11/18/2023
|@ BYU
|-
|Marriott Center
|11/21/2023
|Radford
|-
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
