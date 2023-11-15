The Fresno State Bulldogs (1-1) face the Morgan State Bears (2-1) at 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. The matchup airs on MW Network.

Fresno State vs. Morgan State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
  • Where: Save Mart Center in Fresno, California
  • TV: Stadium
Fresno State Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs shot 43% from the field last season, one percentage point lower than the 44% the Bears allowed to opponents.
  • Fresno State had a 9-4 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs were the 356th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bears finished 201st.
  • Last year, the Bulldogs averaged 8.6 fewer points per game (63.7) than the Bears allowed (72.3).
  • Fresno State went 5-1 last season when scoring more than 72.3 points.

Morgan State Stats Insights

  • The Bears' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was one percentage point higher than the Bulldogs gave up to their opponents (44.2%).
  • Morgan State went 10-2 when it shot higher than 44.2% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs ranked 317th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Bears ranked 60th.
  • The Bears averaged 9.2 more points per game last year (74.9) than the Bulldogs allowed their opponents to score (65.7).
  • When Morgan State gave up fewer than 63.7 points last season, it went 6-0.

Fresno State Home & Away Comparison

  • Fresno State scored 63.4 points per game at home last season. Away from home, it fared better on offense, averaging 65.5 points per contest.
  • The Bulldogs gave up 60.1 points per game last season in home games, which was 12.1 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (72.2).
  • In terms of total threes made, Fresno State fared better at home last season, sinking 7 per game, compared to 6.9 in road games. Meanwhile, it produced a 31.7% three-point percentage at home and a 31.9% clip when playing on the road.

Morgan State Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Morgan State averaged 23.9 more points per game at home (89.1) than away (65.2).
  • The Bears allowed fewer points at home (68.7 per game) than away (75.1) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Morgan State made fewer trifectas on the road (6.2 per game) than at home (7.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (35.2%) than at home (40.2%) as well.

Fresno State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Fresno Pacific W 77-66 Save Mart Center
11/11/2023 @ Kent State L 79-69 Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
11/15/2023 Morgan State - Save Mart Center
11/21/2023 New Mexico State - Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
11/27/2023 UCSB - Save Mart Center

Morgan State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Arizona L 122-59 McKale Center
11/9/2023 Cheyney (PA) W 100-52 Talmadge L. Hill Field House
11/12/2023 Penn State-Wilkes Barre W 78-60 Talmadge L. Hill Field House
11/15/2023 @ Fresno State - Save Mart Center
11/18/2023 @ BYU - Marriott Center
11/21/2023 Radford - Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya

