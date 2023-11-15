The Fresno State Bulldogs (1-1) face the Morgan State Bears (2-1) at 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. The matchup airs on MW Network.

Fresno State vs. Morgan State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Save Mart Center in Fresno, California

Save Mart Center in Fresno, California TV: Stadium

Fresno State Stats Insights

The Bulldogs shot 43% from the field last season, one percentage point lower than the 44% the Bears allowed to opponents.

Fresno State had a 9-4 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44% from the field.

The Bulldogs were the 356th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bears finished 201st.

Last year, the Bulldogs averaged 8.6 fewer points per game (63.7) than the Bears allowed (72.3).

Fresno State went 5-1 last season when scoring more than 72.3 points.

Morgan State Stats Insights

The Bears' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was one percentage point higher than the Bulldogs gave up to their opponents (44.2%).

Morgan State went 10-2 when it shot higher than 44.2% from the field.

The Bulldogs ranked 317th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Bears ranked 60th.

The Bears averaged 9.2 more points per game last year (74.9) than the Bulldogs allowed their opponents to score (65.7).

When Morgan State gave up fewer than 63.7 points last season, it went 6-0.

Fresno State Home & Away Comparison

Fresno State scored 63.4 points per game at home last season. Away from home, it fared better on offense, averaging 65.5 points per contest.

The Bulldogs gave up 60.1 points per game last season in home games, which was 12.1 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (72.2).

In terms of total threes made, Fresno State fared better at home last season, sinking 7 per game, compared to 6.9 in road games. Meanwhile, it produced a 31.7% three-point percentage at home and a 31.9% clip when playing on the road.

Morgan State Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Morgan State averaged 23.9 more points per game at home (89.1) than away (65.2).

The Bears allowed fewer points at home (68.7 per game) than away (75.1) last season.

Beyond the arc, Morgan State made fewer trifectas on the road (6.2 per game) than at home (7.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (35.2%) than at home (40.2%) as well.

Fresno State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Fresno Pacific W 77-66 Save Mart Center 11/11/2023 @ Kent State L 79-69 Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center 11/15/2023 Morgan State - Save Mart Center 11/21/2023 New Mexico State - Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya 11/27/2023 UCSB - Save Mart Center

Morgan State Upcoming Schedule