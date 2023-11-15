The Morgan State Bears (2-1) play the Fresno State Bulldogs (1-1) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Save Mart Center. It begins at 10:30 PM ET on MW Network.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Fresno State vs. Morgan State matchup in this article.

Fresno State vs. Morgan State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Save Mart Center in Fresno, California

Save Mart Center in Fresno, California How to Watch on TV: MW Network

Fresno State vs. Morgan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Fresno State Moneyline Morgan State Moneyline BetMGM Fresno State (-18.5) 140.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Fresno State (-18.5) 140.5 -4500 +1300 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Fresno State vs. Morgan State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Fresno State compiled an 11-17-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, 13 Bulldogs games went over the point total.

Morgan State put together a 10-15-0 record against the spread last year.

In Bears games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 12 times.

Fresno State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Fresno State is 81st in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), much higher than its computer rankings (227th).

Fresno State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

