Fresno State vs. Morgan State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 15
The Morgan State Bears (2-1) play the Fresno State Bulldogs (1-1) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Save Mart Center. It begins at 10:30 PM ET on MW Network.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Fresno State vs. Morgan State matchup in this article.
Fresno State vs. Morgan State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Save Mart Center in Fresno, California
- How to Watch on TV: MW Network
Fresno State vs. Morgan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Fresno State Moneyline
|Morgan State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Fresno State (-18.5)
|140.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Fresno State (-18.5)
|140.5
|-4500
|+1300
Fresno State vs. Morgan State Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Fresno State compiled an 11-17-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, 13 Bulldogs games went over the point total.
- Morgan State put together a 10-15-0 record against the spread last year.
- In Bears games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 12 times.
Fresno State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- Fresno State is 81st in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), much higher than its computer rankings (227th).
- Fresno State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.
