The Morgan State Bears (2-1) play the Fresno State Bulldogs (1-1) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Save Mart Center. It begins at 10:30 PM ET on MW Network.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Fresno State vs. Morgan State matchup in this article.

Fresno State vs. Morgan State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
  • Where: Save Mart Center in Fresno, California
  • How to Watch on TV: MW Network

Fresno State vs. Morgan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Fresno State Moneyline Morgan State Moneyline
BetMGM Fresno State (-18.5) 140.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Fresno State (-18.5) 140.5 -4500 +1300 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Fresno State vs. Morgan State Betting Trends (2022-23)

  • Fresno State compiled an 11-17-0 record against the spread last season.
  • Last season, 13 Bulldogs games went over the point total.
  • Morgan State put together a 10-15-0 record against the spread last year.
  • In Bears games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 12 times.

Fresno State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +50000
  • Fresno State is 81st in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), much higher than its computer rankings (227th).
  • Fresno State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

