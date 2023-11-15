Wednesday's game between the Fresno State Bulldogs (1-1) and Morgan State Bears (2-1) matching up at Save Mart Center has a projected final score of 92-73 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Fresno State, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 10:30 PM ET on November 15.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Fresno State vs. Morgan State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Fresno, California

Fresno, California Venue: Save Mart Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Fresno State vs. Morgan State Score Prediction

Prediction: Fresno State 92, Morgan State 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Fresno State vs. Morgan State

Computer Predicted Spread: Fresno State (-19.4)

Fresno State (-19.4) Computer Predicted Total: 164.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Fresno State Performance Insights

Last season, Fresno State was 17th-worst in the nation offensively (63.7 points scored per game) and 52nd defensively (65.7 points allowed).

On the boards, the Bulldogs were third-worst in the country in rebounds (27.5 per game) last season. They were 97th in rebounds allowed (29.9 per game).

Last season Fresno State was ranked 237th in college basketball in assists with 12.3 per game.

The Bulldogs were 237th in the nation in 3-pointers made (6.8 per game) and 24th-worst in 3-point percentage (30.9%) last season.

Fresno State was 196th in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (7.3 per game) and 13th-worst in 3-point percentage defensively (37.5%) last season.

Fresno State attempted 40.6% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last season, and 59.4% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 29.2% of Fresno State's baskets were 3-pointers, and 70.8% were 2-pointers.

Morgan State Performance Insights

Morgan State was 98th in college basketball last season with 74.9 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 245th with 72.3 points allowed per contest.

Last year the Bears averaged 31.4 rebounds per game (201st-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 32.5 rebounds per contest (275th-ranked).

Morgan State delivered 15.5 assists per game, which ranked them 29th in college basketball.

Although the Bears averaged 15.7 turnovers per game (-1-worst in college basketball), they ranked best in college basketball by forcing 18.4 turnovers per contest.

Last year the Bears made 6.6 three-pointers per game (266th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 36.9% (40th-ranked) from downtown.

Last season Morgan State ceded 6.0 threes per game (38th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opposing teams to shoot 30.9% (35th-ranked) from downtown.

Of the shots taken by Morgan State last year, 70.7% of them were two-pointers (76.1% of the team's made baskets) and 29.3% were from beyond the arc (23.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.