The Morgan State Bears (1-1) play the Fresno State Bulldogs (1-0) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Save Mart Center. The game will begin at 10:30 PM ET and be available via MW Network.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Fresno State vs. Morgan State Game Information

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Fresno State Top Players (2022-23)

Isaiah Hill: 12.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Jemarl Baker Jr.: 12.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Eduardo Andre: 8.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.5 BLK

8.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.5 BLK Isaih Moore: 11.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Anthony Holland: 6.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Morgan State Top Players (2022-23)

Isaiah Burke: 18.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

18.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Malik Miller: 17.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

17.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Kameron Hobbs: 8.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Lewis Djonkam: 7.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Will Thomas: 8.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Fresno State vs. Morgan State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Fresno State Rank Fresno State AVG Morgan State AVG Morgan State Rank 342nd 63.7 Points Scored 74.9 98th 52nd 65.7 Points Allowed 72.3 245th 356th 27.5 Rebounds 31.4 201st 317th 6.7 Off. Rebounds 9.9 60th 237th 6.8 3pt Made 6.6 266th 237th 12.3 Assists 15.5 29th 51st 10.6 Turnovers 15.7 360th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.