Fresno State vs. Morgan State November 15 Tickets & Start Time
The Morgan State Bears (1-1) play the Fresno State Bulldogs (1-0) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Save Mart Center. The game will begin at 10:30 PM ET and be available via MW Network.
Fresno State vs. Morgan State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
- TV: MW Network
Fresno State Top Players (2022-23)
- Isaiah Hill: 12.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jemarl Baker Jr.: 12.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Eduardo Andre: 8.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Isaih Moore: 11.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Anthony Holland: 6.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Morgan State Top Players (2022-23)
- Isaiah Burke: 18.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Malik Miller: 17.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Kameron Hobbs: 8.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Lewis Djonkam: 7.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Will Thomas: 8.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Fresno State vs. Morgan State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Fresno State Rank
|Fresno State AVG
|Morgan State AVG
|Morgan State Rank
|342nd
|63.7
|Points Scored
|74.9
|98th
|52nd
|65.7
|Points Allowed
|72.3
|245th
|356th
|27.5
|Rebounds
|31.4
|201st
|317th
|6.7
|Off. Rebounds
|9.9
|60th
|237th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|6.6
|266th
|237th
|12.3
|Assists
|15.5
|29th
|51st
|10.6
|Turnovers
|15.7
|360th
