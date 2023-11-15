Fresno State vs. Morgan State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 15
The Fresno State Bulldogs (1-1) and the Morgan State Bears (2-1) hit the court in a matchup with no set line at Save Mart Center on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET on MW Network.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Fresno State vs. Morgan State Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
- Where: Fresno, California
- Venue: Save Mart Center
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Fresno State vs Morgan State Betting Records & Stats
- The Bulldogs were 11-17-0 against the spread last season.
- Morgan State compiled a 10-15-0 record against the spread last year.
Fresno State vs. Morgan State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Fresno State
|63.7
|138.6
|65.7
|138
|129.3
|Morgan State
|74.9
|138.6
|72.3
|138
|145.1
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Fresno State vs Morgan State Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Bulldogs averaged 63.7 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 72.3 the Bears gave up.
- When Fresno State scored more than 72.3 points last season, it went 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Bears scored 9.2 more points per game last year (74.9) than the Bulldogs allowed their opponents to score (65.7).
- Morgan State went 8-4 against the spread and 14-4 overall when it scored more than 65.7 points last season.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Fresno State vs. Morgan State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Fresno State
|11-17-0
|13-15-0
|Morgan State
|10-15-0
|12-13-0
Fresno State vs. Morgan State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Fresno State
|Morgan State
|7-7
|Home Record
|10-2
|4-9
|Away Record
|3-12
|6-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|3-5-0
|4-8-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-8-0
|63.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|89.1
|65.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|65.2
|4-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-2-0
|9-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-10-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.