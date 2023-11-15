The Fresno State Bulldogs (1-1) and the Morgan State Bears (2-1) hit the court in a matchup with no set line at Save Mart Center on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET on MW Network.

Fresno State vs. Morgan State Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Fresno State vs Morgan State Betting Records & Stats

The Bulldogs were 11-17-0 against the spread last season.

Morgan State compiled a 10-15-0 record against the spread last year.

Fresno State vs. Morgan State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Fresno State 63.7 138.6 65.7 138 129.3 Morgan State 74.9 138.6 72.3 138 145.1

Additional Fresno State vs Morgan State Insights & Trends

Last year, the Bulldogs averaged 63.7 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 72.3 the Bears gave up.

When Fresno State scored more than 72.3 points last season, it went 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Bears scored 9.2 more points per game last year (74.9) than the Bulldogs allowed their opponents to score (65.7).

Morgan State went 8-4 against the spread and 14-4 overall when it scored more than 65.7 points last season.

Fresno State vs. Morgan State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Fresno State 11-17-0 13-15-0 Morgan State 10-15-0 12-13-0

Fresno State vs. Morgan State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Fresno State Morgan State 7-7 Home Record 10-2 4-9 Away Record 3-12 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 3-5-0 4-8-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 63.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 89.1 65.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.2 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-2-0 9-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-10-0

