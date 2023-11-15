Will Garnet Hathaway Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on November 15?
On Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, the Philadelphia Flyers clash with the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Garnet Hathaway going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Garnet Hathaway score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Hathaway stats and insights
- In two of 15 games this season, Hathaway has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- In one game against the Hurricanes this season, he has taken two shots and scored one goal.
- Hathaway has zero points on the power play.
- Hathaway averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes have conceded 49 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.8 hits and 10.5 blocked shots per game.
Hathaway recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|10:11
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/10/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|12:23
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|10:10
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/4/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|10:01
|Home
|L 5-0
|11/3/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|10:49
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/1/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|10:15
|Home
|L 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|10:13
|Home
|L 3-2
|10/28/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|10:54
|Home
|L 7-4
|10/26/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|15:05
|Home
|W 6-2
|10/24/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|8:56
|Away
|L 3-2
Flyers vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
