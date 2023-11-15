On Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, the Philadelphia Flyers clash with the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Garnet Hathaway going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Garnet Hathaway score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Hathaway stats and insights

  • In two of 15 games this season, Hathaway has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • In one game against the Hurricanes this season, he has taken two shots and scored one goal.
  • Hathaway has zero points on the power play.
  • Hathaway averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • The Hurricanes have conceded 49 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.8 hits and 10.5 blocked shots per game.

Hathaway recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Kings 0 0 0 10:11 Away W 4-2
11/10/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:23 Away W 6-3
11/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:10 Away L 2-1
11/4/2023 Kings 0 0 0 10:01 Home L 5-0
11/3/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 10:49 Away W 5-1
11/1/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:15 Home L 5-2
10/30/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 10:13 Home L 3-2
10/28/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:54 Home L 7-4
10/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:05 Home W 6-2
10/24/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 8:56 Away L 3-2

Flyers vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

