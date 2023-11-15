Horizon Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, November 15
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:23 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Horizon teams will hit the court in three games on Wednesday's college basketball schedule. That includes the Marquette Golden Eagles squaring off against the IUPUI Jaguars at IUPUI Gymnasium.
Horizon Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Akron Zips at Robert Morris Colonials
|11:00 AM ET, Wednesday, November 15
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons at Southern Illinois Salukis
|7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 15
|-
|Marquette Golden Eagles at IUPUI Jaguars
|7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 15
|-
