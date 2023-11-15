Jean-Gabriel Pageau Game Preview: Islanders vs. Canucks - November 15
The New York Islanders, with Jean-Gabriel Pageau, will be on the ice Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Vancouver Canucks. Thinking about a wager on Pageau in the Islanders-Canucks game? Use our stats and information below.
Jean-Gabriel Pageau vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)
Pageau Season Stats Insights
- In 14 games this season, Pageau has averaged 16:36 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -7.
- Pageau has yet to score a goal through 14 games this year.
- In four of 14 games this year, Pageau has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.
- Pageau has posted an assist in a game four times this season in 14 games played, including multiple assists once.
- The implied probability that Pageau hits the over on his points prop total is 40%, based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 28.6% of Pageau going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Pageau Stats vs. the Canucks
- On defense, the Canucks are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 33 goals in total (just 2.2 per game) which ranks third.
- The team's goal differential (+33) ranks first in the league.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vancouver
|14
|Games
|2
|5
|Points
|2
|0
|Goals
|2
|5
|Assists
|0
