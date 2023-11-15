The New York Islanders, with Jean-Gabriel Pageau, will be on the ice Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Vancouver Canucks. Thinking about a wager on Pageau in the Islanders-Canucks game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Islanders vs Canucks Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pageau Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Pageau has averaged 16:36 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -7.

Pageau has yet to score a goal through 14 games this year.

In four of 14 games this year, Pageau has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Pageau has posted an assist in a game four times this season in 14 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Pageau hits the over on his points prop total is 40%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 28.6% of Pageau going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pageau Stats vs. the Canucks

On defense, the Canucks are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 33 goals in total (just 2.2 per game) which ranks third.

The team's goal differential (+33) ranks first in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 14 Games 2 5 Points 2 0 Goals 2 5 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.