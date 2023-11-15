Joel Farabee Game Preview: Flyers vs. Hurricanes - November 15
Joel Farabee will be on the ice when the Philadelphia Flyers and Carolina Hurricanes play on Wednesday at PNC Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Farabee against the Hurricanes, we have plenty of info to help.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Joel Farabee vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +275)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Flyers vs Hurricanes Game Info
|Flyers vs Hurricanes Odds/Over/Under
|Flyers vs Hurricanes Prediction
|Flyers vs Hurricanes Betting Trends & Stats
|Flyers vs Hurricanes Player Props
|How to Watch Flyers vs Hurricanes
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Farabee Season Stats Insights
- Farabee's plus-minus this season, in 15:10 per game on the ice, is +8.
- Farabee has a goal in six of 15 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.
- Farabee has registered a point in a game 10 times this year over 15 games played, with multiple points in two games.
- Farabee has had an assist in a game four times this year over 15 games played, with multiple assists in two games.
- Farabee has an implied probability of 41.7% to go over his point total based on the odds.
- Farabee has an implied probability of 26.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Farabee Stats vs. the Hurricanes
- On defense, the Hurricanes are allowing 49 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.
- The team has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential (+1).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Carolina
|15
|Games
|5
|12
|Points
|2
|6
|Goals
|1
|6
|Assists
|1
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.