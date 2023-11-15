Joel Farabee will be on the ice when the Philadelphia Flyers and Carolina Hurricanes play on Wednesday at PNC Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Farabee against the Hurricanes, we have plenty of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Joel Farabee vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +275)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Flyers vs Hurricanes Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Farabee Season Stats Insights

Farabee's plus-minus this season, in 15:10 per game on the ice, is +8.

Farabee has a goal in six of 15 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Farabee has registered a point in a game 10 times this year over 15 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Farabee has had an assist in a game four times this year over 15 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Farabee has an implied probability of 41.7% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Farabee has an implied probability of 26.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Farabee Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On defense, the Hurricanes are allowing 49 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

The team has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential (+1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 15 Games 5 12 Points 2 6 Goals 1 6 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.