Will Julien Gauthier Score a Goal Against the Canucks on November 15?
On Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, the New York Islanders go head to head against the Vancouver Canucks. Is Julien Gauthier going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Julien Gauthier score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Gauthier 2022-23 stats and insights
- In nine of 57 games last season, Gauthier scored -- but just one goal each time.
- Gauthier produced no points on the power play last season.
- He took 0.7 shots per game, sinking 17.0% of them.
Canucks 2022-23 defensive stats
- Defensively, the Canucks conceded 296 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 25th in NHL play.
- The Canucks secured one shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 24.7 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.
Gauthier recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/13/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|8:51
|Away
|L 4-1
|10/21/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|12:58
|Away
|L 3-1
Islanders vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
