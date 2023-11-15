On Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, the New York Islanders go head to head against the Vancouver Canucks. Is Julien Gauthier going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Julien Gauthier score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Gauthier 2022-23 stats and insights

  • In nine of 57 games last season, Gauthier scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • Gauthier produced no points on the power play last season.
  • He took 0.7 shots per game, sinking 17.0% of them.

Canucks 2022-23 defensive stats

  • Defensively, the Canucks conceded 296 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 25th in NHL play.
  • The Canucks secured one shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 24.7 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Gauthier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 8:51 Away L 4-1
10/21/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:58 Away L 3-1

Islanders vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

