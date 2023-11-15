On Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, the New York Islanders go head to head against the Vancouver Canucks. Is Julien Gauthier going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Julien Gauthier score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Gauthier 2022-23 stats and insights

In nine of 57 games last season, Gauthier scored -- but just one goal each time.

Gauthier produced no points on the power play last season.

He took 0.7 shots per game, sinking 17.0% of them.

Canucks 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Canucks conceded 296 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 25th in NHL play.

The Canucks secured one shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 24.7 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Gauthier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 8:51 Away L 4-1 10/21/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:58 Away L 3-1

Islanders vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

