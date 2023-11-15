The Sacramento Kings (5-4) take a three-game winning streak into a road matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers (6-5), who have won three straight as well. The Lakers are underdogs by only 1.5 points in the contest, which tips at 10:00 PM ET (on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-CA) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

Kings vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-CA

ESPN, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Kings vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 115 - Kings 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Lakers (+ 1.5)

Lakers (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Lakers (-3.2)

Lakers (-3.2) Pick OU: Under (232.5)



Under (232.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.4

The Kings' .556 ATS win percentage (5-4-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Lakers' .364 mark (4-7-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

When the spread is set as 1.5 or more this season, Sacramento (3-4) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (42.9%) than Los Angeles (2-2) does as the underdog (50%).

When it comes to eclipsing the over/under in 2023-24, Los Angeles and its opponents aren't as successful (45.5% of the time) as Sacramento and its opponents (55.6%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Kings are 4-3, a better mark than the Lakers have put up (1-3) as moneyline underdogs.

Kings Performance Insights

Offensively, the Kings are scoring 113.4 points per game (13th-ranked in league). They are giving up 114.4 points per contest at the other end of the court (18th-ranked).

Sacramento is grabbing 44.1 boards per game (17th-ranked in NBA) this year, while allowing 43 rebounds per contest (13th-ranked).

This season, the Kings rank ninth in the league in assists, dishing out 26.8 per game.

Sacramento is 10th in the NBA with 13.2 turnovers per game so far this year. Meanwhile, it ranks 15th with 14.2 forced turnovers per game.

The Kings rank fifth-best in the NBA with 14.2 treys per game. Conversely, they rank fifth-worst in the league with a 33.6% three-point percentage.

Lakers Performance Insights

At 113.1 points scored per game and 115.1 points conceded, the Lakers are 15th in the NBA on offense and 19th on defense.

At 43.6 rebounds per game and 45.7 rebounds conceded, Los Angeles is 19th and 21st in the league, respectively.

The Lakers are 13th in the NBA in assists (25.4 per game) in 2023-24.

In terms of turnovers, Los Angeles is 13th in the NBA in committing them (13.6 per game). It is 21st in forcing them (13.2 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Lakers are third-worst in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (10). They are ranked 23rd in 3-point percentage at 34%.

