For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the New York Islanders and the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Kyle Palmieri a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Kyle Palmieri score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Palmieri stats and insights

  • Palmieri has scored in three of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Canucks yet this season.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.
  • He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 9.4% of them.

Canucks defensive stats

  • The Canucks have conceded 33 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Palmieri recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:26 Away L 4-1
11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:44 Home L 4-1
11/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:28 Away L 5-2
11/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:01 Home L 4-2
11/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:29 Home L 4-3 OT
11/2/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 17:17 Away W 3-0
10/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 18:35 Home L 4-3 OT
10/28/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 18:29 Away W 2-0
10/26/2023 Senators 1 0 1 18:08 Home W 3-2
10/24/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 18:40 Home L 7-4

Islanders vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

