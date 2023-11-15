Kyle Palmieri and the New York Islanders will be in action on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Vancouver Canucks. Looking to wager on Palmieri's props versus the Canucks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Kyle Palmieri vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
TV Channel: TNT and Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Islanders vs Canucks Game Info

Palmieri Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Palmieri has a plus-minus rating of -5, while averaging 17:32 on the ice per game.

Palmieri has a goal in three of 14 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Palmieri has recorded a point in a game seven times this year out of 14 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In four of 14 games this year, Palmieri has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 47.6% that Palmieri goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 29.4% chance of Palmieri having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Palmieri Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have conceded 33 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +33 goal differential leads in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 14 Games 1 8 Points 1 3 Goals 1 5 Assists 0

